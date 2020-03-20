Looking for a blues festival this weekend? Here's one you can view from your living room

All gigs are cancelled. So how are you going to get your music fix and, more importantly, the artists we love going to make a living?

Musicians are finding more and more inventive ways of sharing their music and generating an income.

Live streaming is becoming one way for musicians to play from home and still reach an audience. The Lockdown Music Festival this weekend showcases 16 of the hottest blues rock acts from all around the world – without anyone, bands or audience, having to leave the house. And it's all free.

In the words of organiser Jason Elliott: "No charge, but feel free to buy merch from the acts you like".

The festival starts at 5.30pm CET (4.30pm GMT, 12.30pm EST, 10.30am PDT) on Saturday 21 March and run with three acts per hour until 11pm CET (10pm GMT, 6pm EST, 3pm PST), making 16 acts in total.

To see it, all you have to do is go to the Lockdown Festival Facebook page.

Here's who's playing:

Ian Siegal: A truly captivating performer, Ian Siegal has mapped a riveting path through the modern blues scene since his debut album in 2002.

Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse: an Anglo-American blues band based in California but inspired by the music of New Orleans – Beaux Gris Gris are Well Hung Heart’s Greta Valenti and Robin Davey (also known as guitarist for The Hoax and DVL). Their debut album Love & Murder came #13 in Classic Rock's Albums of 2019.

Marcus Bonfanti: "The possessor of a big, bruised baritone voice at least the expressive equal of his nifty guitarmanship, he and his band deliver a deep, dark, dense blues-rock noise packed with nasty nagging riffage, decorated with resonator, acoustic guitar, lap steel and harp touches and all firmly seated atop damn-right-we-mean-business rhythm-section grooves," said Charles Shaar Murray.

Bex Marshall Blues

The Troy Redfern Band

Lisa Mann

Crosscut Saw,

Kyla Brox,

Tom Gee,

Yoka & Big Ray

Logan & Manley

The Mike Ross Band

Elles Bailey

Hooson Maguire

Organiser Jason Elliott is best known as the man behind the legendary Hebden Bridge Blues Festival and the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne. "Each act will perform for 15 minutes from their own live feed with a 5 minute turnaround, a bit like Live Aid," he says, "which is fed into the Lockdown Music Festival page for all to enjoy so that fans can stay in one place.

"This kind of thing hasn't really been done before in such a tightly managed format, so it might be great or it might be a disaster."

Performances might be ultra unplugged, a capella, a fully electric "experience", or anything in between. It's entirely up to the individual acts, depending on their circumstances.

"Although the sets are short, they create the opportunity for an act to give a delicious taste of what they're about," says Elliott, "creating engagement with people who have never heard them before, and for the audience to hang around and wait for the next one if a particular performer isn't to their liking."

For more info, go to the Lockdown Festival Facebook page.