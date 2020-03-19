Napalm Records launch campaign to help struggling artists

Napalm Records have launched a website to not only keep fans informed about tour postponements and cancellations, but to also help artists amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With bands severely affected around the world by the ongoing situation, the website – which will be updated on a regular basis – will also provide details on artists’ crowdfunding drives, live streams and more.

Napalm Records are planning on hosting links to classic concerts and will also share information about intimate living room or studio concerts which the label are dubbing the #NapalmSofaSeries.

Every time an artists makes their content available, it will be uploaded to the website. And to mark the launch, it’s been announced that Wolfheart will hold a virtual concert on the site on April 9.

Napalm Records owner, founder and managing director Markus Riedler says: “Our thoughts and well wishes go out to all who are impacted during this difficult period of time and we would like to thank the strong community of fans for their immense support of any and all artists in the past and especially at this time.

“Whether it be supporting crowdfunding campaigns, purchasing music and merchandise, or even offering words of encouragement to artists via social media – this support is crucial in keeping music moving forward in times like these. Please stay responsible, healthy and safe.”

Napalm Records managing director Thomas Caser adds: “The essence of our music – experiencing it live – is hit extremely hard by this pandemic. A lot of artists who were on tours that got cancelled or had scheduled tours that got cancelled or postponed are facing difficult times.

“But our metal community stays strong and we have seen amazing reactions, acts of solidarity and support for the artists. This is what our family of metal is about. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for this.

“Please keep on being positive, support the bands by listening to their music, show pride by proudly wearing their merchandising, and spread the music by sharing.”

Caser adds: “Keep your tickets for moved tours, shows and festivals, hang in there with us! Better times will come when we all are able to gather again at concerts and festivals to celebrate our music. In the meantime, stay strong, healthy and foremost – home! Thank you all.”

Check out the website here and click back regularly for all the latest news from Napalm Records and their artists.

Yesterday, we reported that The Recording Academy and MusiCares had set up the COVID-19 fund, with both donating an initial amount of $1 million each to help artists who are struggling in the current climate.

Tomorrow (March 20), Bandcamp will waive their revenue share on all sales through the website making it an ideal time to help the artists you love. The drive will run from midnight to midnight Pacific Time.

