Cyber Monday Bluetooth speakers 2020: The best deals right now from Marshall, Bose, Sonos, JBL, Ultimate Ears and more

The Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals are here – and to get the listening party started, you could save a tasty £90.99 right now on the dependable Marshall Kilburn II at Amazon, dropping the price from £269.99, down to just £179. That's a saving of 34%. If you want something even louder, the JBL Boombox is £100 off at Currys, now costing just £199.

These are top bargains if you ask us, and they're just the tip of the iceberg as Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals will continue to blitz the internet over the coming days.

Here we're covering everything from the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the market, to our pick of the best smart speakers out there.

Aside from the Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals, we’ve also got the best Cyber Monday vinyl deals, Cyber Monday record player deals, wireless headphone deals and much more. So keep it tuned in to Louder and we’ll steer you in the right direction for a bargain or two.

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals online now (UK)

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals online now (US)

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: The best deals

UK deals

JBL Boombox: Was £299, now £199, save £100

Currys have lopped 100 notes from the massive-sounding JBL Boombox. At just 5kg, this speaker is light enough to carry around, yet with a rated loudness of over 100dB – about the same as your local cinema!View Deal

Marshall Kilburn II: £269.99, now £179, save £90.99

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music outside, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. Amazon have slashed the price on this cracking speaker by more than £90 which is music to our ears.View Deal

Marshall Acton II Voice: Was £269.99, now £199.99, save £70

The Acton II Voice delivers a powerful sound, despite being the smallest speaker in Marshall’s range. It also has the added bonus of being controllable using the your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa.View Deal

US deals

Sonos Move: Was $399, now $299, save $100

With the Sonos Move, the company finally added a much-needed degree of portability. On top of the usual high quality audio and smart integration, the Move also packs in a long-life battery and Bluetooth connectivity, so the music doesn’t need to stop when you move outside.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3: $199.99 , now $99.99, save $100

Your music will sound both epic and loud with the Megaboom 3 in tow. Crank up the volume for just $99.99 right now at Best Buy. You can choose Night Black, Sunset Red or Lagoon Blue finishes (we’d go for Night Black, obvs).View Deal

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: JBL

UK deals

JBL Flip 5: Was £119.99, now £79, save £40.99

JBL are keeping the great deals going with this 34% saving on their handy Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker. It’s waterproof, has a rechargeable battery and, more importantly, delivers awesome sound.View Deal

US deals

JBL Charge 4: Was $179.95, now $119.95, save $60

Another big statement from the team at JBL, the Charge 4 currently has a $60 saving over at Amazon. You can even connect the JBL Charge 4 wirelessly to two phones and swap your sounds around on the fly.View Deal

JBL Clip 3: Was $69.95, now $39.77, save $30.18

This 43% saving on the green version of rugged JBL CLIP 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker sounds good to us. It’s perfect for outdoor use and has up to 10 hours of playtime.View Deal

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: Marshall

UK deals

Marshall Uxbridge Voice: Was £170, now £129.99, save £40

Marshall unveiled the stylish Uxbridge Voice earlier this year, and right now you can get one for less than £130 thanks to Marshall’s Cyber Monday sale. Small in size, but big on sound.View Deal

Marshall Acton II Voice: Was £269.99, now £199.99, save £70

The Acton II Voice delivers a powerful sound, despite being the smallest speaker in Marshall’s range. It also has the added bonus of being controllable using the your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa.View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II: Was £169.99, now £139.99, save £30

Perfectly portable, the Marshall Stockwell II has just got even better thanks to this splendid wee deal which has reduced the price by £30. Not too bad at all!View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II Black & Brass: £169.99 , £115, save £54.99

In addition to the Stockwell II above is the Black & Brass version which has been given a lick of paint and simply looks the business... and there's a cracking saving of 32% over at Amazon.View Deal

US deals

Marshall Tufton: Was $399.99, now $299.99, save $100

Another cracking portable speaker from the Marshall team. This is a bit bigger than some portable music boxes, but that means more sound - and with 100 bucks off the price, we definitely not complaining.View Deal

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speakers: Sonos deals

US deals

Sonos Beam: Was $399, now $299, save $100

The Sonos Beam is, without doubt, one of the finest compact soundbars money can buy. Throw in its ability to connect with other Sonos speakers to create stereo sound, or simply fill your home with great sound, and you’ve got a pretty compelling deal this Cyber Monday - especially when there’s $100 off the list price at Sonos…View Deal

Sonos Sub: Was $699, now $599, save $100

While all Sonos speakers output bass that can bely their small size, sometimes you just need a bit more. The Sonos Sub is designed to integrate with any other speaker from the range, and provides that weighty, low-end hit which you can truly feel.View Deal

Sonos Indoor-Outdoor bundle: $598, now $498, save $100

Sonos speakers work better when they’re part of a wider system, and with the Sonos Indoor-Outdoor bundle you get the best of both worlds. The Sonos One, featuring crystal clear audio and smart integration, takes care of things indoors while the weatherproof Sonos Move ensures the party continues when you move outside. You need never be without your music again.View Deal

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: Ultimate Ears

US deals

When does Cyber Monday start?

This year's Cyber Monday officially gets under way on November 30. Until fairly recently, the big online sales event was an America-only shopping spree, but it’s an idea that has caught on globally, meaning you’ll able to grab a deal or two elsewhere in the world – no matter if you’re after a Bluetooth speaker deal, a record player deal, a bargain on phones for music, turntables or even budget turntables if you want to spend a little less.

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: What to expect

Before the best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals really begin to drip through, just what can you expect from this year’s sales? Last year’s Cyber Monday saw audio firms such as Marshall, Bose, Ultimate Ears, JBL and Sonos drop their prices dramatically across their wide range of Bluetooth speakers, and as you can see, that's been happening again this year.

There’s also likely to be even more deals moving online due to lockdown restrictions placed on walk-in stores around the world, meaning this could well be the biggest Cyber Monday sales extravaganza ever.

Spotting the best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals

Prices will undoubtably vary across the board during this year's sales, so finding out where the best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speakers deals are taking place could be a bit of a challenge. However, here at Louder, we'll have our finger on the pulse so we can point you in the direction of some cracking deals.

We also recommend you find the RRP of the product you're after so you’ll be able to see at a glance where the biggest savings can be made. But what is it that makes a great deal? A drop in price might be obvious, but also keep your eyes peeled for extras that are often included in the price. It could be a two for one offer, a fresh subscription plan or an added bonus such as a free gift.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals

The best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals are already starting to rain down, but where should you cast your eyes for the best bargains – aside from here at Louder, of course? Online retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Curry's, Best Buy and Walmart are bound to make sizeable discounts available to music fans, as will the official websites of the likes of Bose, Sonos and Marshall.

We'll be keeping this page updated with the biggest and best offers we see, so keep us bookmarked and check back regularly.