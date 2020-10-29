Black Friday wireless headphones deals 2020: Take your listening to another level

If you’re anything like us, you’ll be looking forward to the best Black Friday wireless headphones deals over the coming weeks along with a load of other cracking Black Friday music deals. But while we wait for the downpour of mega bargains, right now over at Amazon, they’ve knocked £55 off the price of the superb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds - taking them from £220 to £165.03.

The big day takes place on November 27 and stretches over the weekend to culminate in Cyber Monday madness on November 30. Here at Louder, you’ll have everything you need to secure deals galore, from the best budget wireless headphones, to the best budget turntables and incredible Black Friday vinyl deals.

Looking for something other than Black Friday wireless headphones deals? Then check out our dedicated buyers’ guides on the best headphones for vinyl, the best phones for music and the loudest Bluetooth speakers money can buy.

Black Friday wireless headphone deals: Early deals

Apple Airpods/Charging Case (2nd Gen) | were £159 | now £129 at Amazon

It's a rare sight to see Apple’s all-conquering AirPods drop in price, so when we see them with £30 off the RRP, it’s hard not to sit up and take notice. Apple’s in-ear creation come with charging case and offer great sound on the go. What’s not to love? View Deal

Grado GW100 | were £199.95 | now £149 at AV Online

This nifty set of Grado cans feature in our top 10 best headphones list – and right now you can save a beautiful sounding 25% on them at AV Online. We very much approve.View Deal

When do Black Friday wireless headphones deals start?

This year's Black Friday mega sale will take place on November 27 – as always it's slotted in the day after the US celebrates Thanksgiving. These days, the sales tend to roll right through the weekend and right into Cyber Monday, which will kick off on November 30. Black Friday deals now begin well before the big day – as you can see above – delivering everything from Black Friday Apple AirPods deals, through to headphones, Bluetooth speakers, vinyl and everything in-between.

(Image credit: Bose)

The Black Friday wireless headphone deals to expect

The Black Friday wireless headphone deals are sure to flood in, so what exactly can you expect this year? Well, 2019's big sales weekend saw some fantastic deals from the likes of Apple, Bose, JBL, Sony, Marshall, Cambridge Audio, Panasonic, Audio-Techica, Sennheiser, Beats, Bang & Olufsen and Skullycandy... to name but a few.

Here at Louder, we’re expecting similar Black Friday wireless headphone deals from these audio firms to come in thick and fast – and we’ll be here throughout to keep you informed of all the best deals in the lead up to the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Spotting killer Black Friday wireless headphones deals

Trying to keep track of the whirlwind of Black Friday wireless headphone deals tearing through the internet could be akin to spinning plates, but aside from keeping your eyes on Louder, what's the best way of nabbing a brilliant bargain?

Heading into a sales showdown, we reckon it's good to do a little prep before diving into the maelstrom. Make a list of the main set of wireless headphones you're after and back that up with a few other top-tier options – just in case. Find the RRP of the product and jot that down, too. This will allow you to see at a glance where the biggest savings can be made.

While a price reduction could well be the biggest factor in pressing the 'buy now' tab, also be aware that there's sometimes a freebie thrown in to make the offer more tantalising. Two for one offers can also crop up – it's just a case of reading as much as you can to keep yourself informed.

Here at Louder, we'll do our bit by highlighting the best Black Friday deals to help steer you in the right direction.

(Image credit: Bose)

Finding Black Friday wireless headphones deals

There are going to be Black Friday wireless headphone deals all over the internet, so aside from keeping Louder bookmarked for all the most up-to-date savings, where else will you find chunks of cash chopped from products?

Expect websites including Amazon, Marshall, Bose, Argos, AV Online, eBay, Very, John Lewis, Curry's, Best Buy and Walmart to get in on the action, but like we said, Louder will be keeping our eye on things to make sure you get a great deal on a set of wireless headphones.

More early Black Friday deals for music fans

The best pre-Black Friday deals for music fans in the UK

The best pre-Black Friday deals for music fans in the UK

2019 Black Friday wireless headphones deals

Here is a selection of the best deals from last year. These ones have now expired, but they should give you an idea of what to expect for 2020.

Marshall Monitor Headphones | Were £219.99 | Now £98.00

Crisp sound, good Bluetooth functionality with a strong 30 hours of battery life, convenient built-in controls and 55% off make these a strong contender for those looking for a pair of slick new wireless headphones. Plus, they're Marshall, so they just look cool.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum Free | were £179.99 | Now £69.99

These in-ear wireless Bluetooth earphones are superb – especially with this discount, which weighs in at a considerable 61% off. Battery life is only 6 hours but if you're looking for an ultra portable product with superb sound quality then these may just be what you're after.View Deal

SoundLink wireless headphones II | were £199 | now £119

The SoundLink IIs give you up to 15 hours of play time and the deep, immersive sound that Bose is known for. Foldable, comfortable, light: not for nothing have Google's user reviews scored them at 4.7 out of 5.View Deal

JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless Headphones | were £99.99 | now £49.99

Great battery life, auto-off timer to ensure your battery never drains itself unnecessarily, great bass performance and good overall sound mean that with this 50% discount, this is a fine pair of wireless headphones to invest in. View Deal