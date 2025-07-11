Paul McCartney is bringing his Got Back tour back to North America

Paul McCartney's Got Back tour, which began with a show in Spokane, WA, in April 2022, is returning to North America. The Beatles' legend will kick off a run of 19 shows at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA on September 29, and bring things to a halt with a pair of shows at the United Center in Chicago, IL, in late November.

Ticket presales begin on Tuesday, July 15 at 10am, and presale registration is available now at paulmccartneygotback.com.

McCartney's band for the tour will include four familiar names in Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums), as well as the Hot City Horns, who first played with McCartney in 2018.

The Got Back tour visited Australia, Mexico and Brazil in 2023, with more South and Central American shows following in 2024 as well as arena dates in France, Spain and the UK. According to industry sources, the first 33 dates of the tour grossed a total of $194.6 million from 1,151,961 tickets sold.

Paul McCartney: Got Back 2025 North America tour

Sep 29: Palm Desert Acrisure Arena, CA

Oct 04: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Oct 07: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 11: Denver Coors Field, CO

Oct 14: Des Moines Casey’s Center, IA

Oct 17: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Oct 22: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 29: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Nov 02: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 03: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 06: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

Nov 08: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Nov 11: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 14: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Nov 17: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Nov 18: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Nov 21: Hamilton TD Coliseum, ON

Nov 24: Chicago United Center, IL

Nov 25: Chicago United Center, IL