Best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals 2020: Blast out your favourite sounds for a fraction of the price

The big sales event of the year is just around the corner, when you'll be able to find the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals in 2020 along with a huge number of Black Friday music deals. And while the savings will officially get under way on November 27 – closely followed by Cyber Monday on November 30 – already the deals are starting to come in as retailers begin the big push. You could save a tasty £90 right now on the dependable Marshall Kilburn II, which Amazon have cut from £269.99 down to just £179. That’s a saving of 34%.

While that’s a brilliant bargain, it’s just the tip of the iceberg as Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals will continue to blare out across the internet over the days and weeks to come – and we’ll list the very best right here, so keep us bookmarked so you don’t miss a thing. We’ll have everything from the loudest Bluetooth speakers on the market, to our pick of the best smart speakers out there and deals on headphones.

Aside from the Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, we’ll also have the best Black Friday vinyl deals, Black Friday record player deals and more, so keep it tuned in to Louder and we’ll steer you in the right direction for a bargain or two.

Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals: Early deals

Marshall Acton II | was £269.99 | now £199.95 at Amazon

Amazon are in early on the deals and have chopped £70 off the price on Marshall's eye-catching Acton II Voice speaker. This Alexa-enabled powerhouse pumps out 60 watts of crushing audio, which can be EQ'd to your hearts content.View Deal

Google Home | was £89 | now £39 at Currys

While Amazon are selling their own Alexa line of discounts, Currys have decided to get in on the action by sneaking out this excellent Google Home deal. Save £50 on the smart speaker right now.View Deal

Marshall Acton Multi-Room | was $299.99 | now $244.99 at Marshall

This Acton connects wirelessly to Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and Airplay giving you a world of music at your fingertips. It can also hook up with your other Marshalls to fill your whole house with thumping rock and metal.View Deal

Tronsmart T6 Plus | w as £89.99 | now £47.19 at Amazon

Amazon have reduced the price of the Tronsmart T6 Plus by 48% – a waterproof speaker that delivers up to 40W of sound. It can also connect with another T6 Plus to boost your rock and metal output.View Deal

The best pre-Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals UK

The best pre-Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals US

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday always takes place on the day after the US celebrates Thanksgiving, meaning this year’s sales event will take place on November 27 – followed swiftly by Cyber Monday on November 30. Until fairly recently, Black Friday was an America-only shopping spree, but it’s an idea that has caught on globally, meaning you’ll able to grab a deal or two elsewhere in the world – no matter if you’re after a Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deal, a Black Friday record player deal, a bargain on phones for music, turntables or even budget turntables if you want to spend a little less.

Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals: What to expect

Before the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals really begin to drip through, just what can you expect from this year’s sales? Last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday saw audio firms such as Marshall, Bose, Ultimate Ears, JBL and Sonos drop their prices dramatically across their wide range of Bluetooth speakers, and it’s safe to assume we’ll see similar moves this year.

There’s also likely to be even more deals moving online due to lockdown restrictions placed on walk-in stores around the world, meaning this could well be the biggest Black Friday sales extravaganza ever.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Spotting the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

Prices will undoubtably vary across the board during this year's sales, so finding out where the best Black Friday Bluetooth speakers deals are taking place could be a bit of a challenge. However, here at Louder, we'll have our finger on the pulse so we can point you in the direction of some cracking deals.

We also recommend you find the RRP of the product you're after so you’ll be able to see at a glance where the biggest savings can be made. But what is it that makes a great deal? A drop in price might be obvious, but also keep your eyes peeled for extras that are often included in the price. It could be a two for one offer, a fresh subscription plan or an added bonus such as a free gift.

Where to find the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

The best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals are going to rain down, but where should you cast your eyes for the best bargains – aside from here at Louder, of course? Online retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Curry's, Best Buy and Walmart are bound to make sizeable discounts available to music fans, as will the official websites of the likes of Bose, Sonos and Marshall.

We'll be keeping this page updated with the biggest and best offers we see, so keep us bookmarked and check back regularly.

(Image credit: Roxel)

2019 Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deal highlights

Marshall Stanmore II | was £299.99 | now £199

This handy speaker packs quite a punch and, thanks to aptX technology, the Stanmore II speaker boasts a range of up to 30ft and is currently available in white.View Deal

Marshall Woburn II |was £429.99 | now £329

A splendid saving of 23% on this great looking speaker which is available in either black or white. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 and has a range of up to 30ft.View Deal