These are the Labor Day Lego Star Wars deals you’re looking for - save up to 20% on the Millennium Falcon, Star Destroyer, C-3PO, R2 & more

The first Monday of September is reserved for Labor Day in the US - a Federal holiday that celebrates the achievements of the American workforce and the contributions they've made to society. It’s also a day when many online retailers cut their prices and offer money off a whole range of products.

I’ve had my eye on Lego sets, specifically Lego Star Wars, and have found several brilliant deals that’ll keep adults and kids busy for hours. So let’s kick things off with the awesome Lego Star Wars First Order Star Destroyer - down from $379 to $339.99 at Walmart.

The ship from The Force Awakens is created from 1416 pieces and includes a working interior elevator, Supreme Leader Snoke’s command centre and five mini-figures: Snoke, a First Order Officer, First Order Stormtrooper and Stormtrooper Sergeant and a Shuttle Pilot. In addition, there’s BB-9E and buildable droid.

That's not the only Lego Star Wars deal this Labor Day and I've highlighted more of my favourite bargains below.

Sticking with the dark side of The Force, there's 20% off the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader helmet, with Amazon cutting the price from $79.99, to $68.99. Once complete, the 834-piece model will show of the Sith Lord's mug in all its glory and it can then be displayed on your Star Wars shelf.

Next up we have The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter from The Book of Boba Fett. This 412-piece Lego set is down from $59.99, now $47.99 at Amazon and comes with a jet pack-enabled Mandalorian mini-figure, Peli Motto mini-figure and a BD Droid figure.

Let's now take a trip back in time to where it all began, the golden days of Star Wars: A New Hope and the 921-piece Millennium Falcon. It's down 20% from $84.99 to $67.98. It includes the famous cockpit (no Chewie dice though), a satellite dish and cannons for wiping out pesky TIE Fighters.

And talking of the original 1977 film, there's also money off the galaxy's most famous droids at Amazon. The 1138-piece Lego Star Wars C-3PO is down from $139.99 to $111.99 - while Golden Rod's travelling companion R2-D2 has been reduced from $99.99 to $79.99. This R2 unit has attachable tools and a rotating head and is made up from 1050 pieces.

My final Labor Day shout out goes to the home of the Star Wars universe, Disney+. You can currently save 39% per month on the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited bundle with ads - down from $35.99/month to $29.99/month for 12 months.

All the Star Wars movies are there, alongside series including Andor, Skeleton Crew, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Clone Wars and much more, making this a great deal for the while family.