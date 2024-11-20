Genesis announce 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

Prog legends Genesis have announced a deluxe box set reissue of their 1974 double album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.

The band's acclaimed concept album, their last with original frontman Peter Gabriel, will be released as a 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition across five vinyl LPs and a Blu-ray, four CDs + Blu-ray and as a digital release including a Dolby ATMOS mix done by Bob Mackenzie and overseen by Peter Gabriel and Tony Banks at Real World Studios, through Rhino/Warner on March 28.

“The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway was something new for audiences, which confused and thrilled them equally,” recalls guitarist Steve Hackett. “I feel this album is a Genesis classic.”

The new set includes the original album mix, remastered at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell from the 1974 analogue tapes while a Blu-ray audio disc includes the remastered 96kHz/24-bit high-resolution audio and Dolby ATMOS mixes of the studio album.

For the first time the full live show The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Live At The Shrine Auditorium from January 24, 1975, including the encore tracks, is released in its entirety. It is remastered and includes two encore tracks Watcher Of The Skies and The Musical Box. This is the first time the full live show, including the encore tracks, has been released in its entirety

There are also three never-before-released demos from the legendary Headley Grange Session, included as part of a digital download card with the full audio from the set

It also includes 60-page coffee table-style book with liner notes from journalist Alexis Petridis, who interviewed all five band members to tell the story of the album from the writing sessions to live performances – which is believed to be the only time this has happened since its original release. The book also features images from Armando Gallo, Richard Haines and other noted photographers, and the set also includes a replica 1975 tour programme, ticket and poster.

“I remember doing many shows back to back on The Lamb… tour,” Hackett adds. “It’s amazing we survived all that but the power of the music won through.

“The strongest moments of The Lamb… for me are like the whole of humanity on the march under the lash. I feel this music sounds even stronger with the passing of time.”

Pre-order The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition.

(Image credit: Rhino/Warner)

Genesis: The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Remastered 2024 (from the original 1974 tapes)

1. THE LAMB LIES DOWN ON BROADWAY

2. FLY ON A WINDSHIELD

3. BROADWAY MELODY OF 1974

4. CUCKOO COCOON

5. IN THE CAGE

6. THE GRAND PARADE OF LIFELESS PACKAGING

7. BACK IN N.Y.C.

8. HAIRLESS HEART

9. COUNTING OUT TIME

10. THE CARPET CRAWLERS

11. THE CHAMBER OF 32 DOORS

12. LILYWHITE LILITH

13. THE WAITING ROOM

14. ANYWAY

15. HERE COMES THE SUPERNATURAL ANAESTHETIST

16. THE LAMIA

17. SILENT SORROW IN EMPTY BOAT

18. THE COLONY OF SLIPPERMEN (THE ARRIVAL · A VISIT TO THE DOKTOR · RAVEN)

19. RAVINE

20. THE LIGHT DIES DOWN ON BROADWAY

21. RIDING THE SCREE

22. IN THE RAPIDS

23. IT.

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway – Live from the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA (January 24, 1975) Remastered 2024

1. THE LAMB LIES DOWN ON BROADWAY

2. FLY ON A WINDSHIELD

3. BROADWAY MELODY OF 1974

4. CUCKOO COCOON

5. IN THE CAGE

6. THE GRAND PARADE OF LIFELESS PACKAGING

7. BACK IN N.Y.C.

8. HAIRLESS HEART

9. COUNTING OUT TIME

10. THE CARPET CRAWLERS

11. THE CHAMBER OF 32 DOORS

12. LILYWHITE LILITH

13. THE WAITING ROOM

14. ANYWAY

15. HERE COMES THE SUPERNATURAL ANAESTHETIST

16. THE LAMIA

17. SILENT SORROW IN EMPTY BOAT

18. THE COLONY OF SLIPPERMEN (THE ARRIVAL · A VISIT TO THE DOKTOR · RAVEN)

19. RAVINE

20. THE LIGHT DIES DOWN ON BROADWAY

21. RIDING THE SCREE

22. IN THE RAPIDS

23. IT

Encore

24. WATCHER OF THE SKIES

25. THE MUSICAL BOX

The Headley Grange Demos Download Card

1. THE LAMB LIES DOWN ON BROADWAY/FLY ON A WINDSHIELD (Take 1)

2. THE CHAMBER OF 32 DOORS/THE LAMIA (Takes 1-2)

3. I