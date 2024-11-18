Genesis’ first phase reached its zenith with the launch of 1974 double-album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway. It was an ambitious project that pushed everyone involved to their limits; and the unit as it had stood couldn’t survive. In 2015 Prog explored the story of Peter Gabriel’s final record with his school friends – and the price they all paid to make it happen.

On August 16, 1975, Melody Maker posited a front-page question. Pushing a story regarding Frank Sinatra’s return to the UK down-page, it pictured Peter Gabriel in his full Watcher Of The Skies batwings, next to the legend: ‘GABRIEL OUT OF GENESIS?”. It became clear that the most mercurial of 70s frontmen was no longer working with the band he had co-founded at Charterhouse School in 1967.

All five members – Gabriel, Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Steve Hackett – it seemed, had a great deal to lose. They had just 10 months previously released the double album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, which was, for many, their most complete artistic vision to date. They had finished a US and European tour that had offered one of the most complex multimedia stage shows of the age. After years of toil, the undying faith invested in them by their record label, Charisma, and with new manager Tony Smith, the band seemed on the verge of actually making some money.

But for that incarnation of the group it was the end – and the protagonists had known since late 1974 what was going to happen. It was a testament to their long-standing relationship that they remained together, tight-lipped, working their way through their long tour. The recording, content and the performances of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway laid bare the divisions within the group.

After the success of the Selling England By The Pound album and tour, Genesis began writing their next album. With Top 30 UK single I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) behind them and modest chart success in America, it was clear their next work would garner considerable attention.

Genesis settled in Headley Grange in Hampshire in late spring 1974 to start the writing and rehearsal process. The former poorhouse had been owned by Aleister Crowley, which had drawn devotee Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin to record there. It was in a state of some dilapidation.

Although Rutherford said in the documentary Sum Of The Parts that Headley Grange was “a funky old place… a nice atmosphere,” Hackett recalls: “If anything was a haunted house, that was. You’d hear extraordinary noises at night – it was almost impossible to sleep.”

The album was to be sketched out with the band playing and delivering material to Gabriel, who was to write his lyrics in a separate room. The group had a surfeit of musical ideas and decided to release a double album. “I went down to the Grange where they were rehearsing,” co-producer John Burns says. “I’d worked with Traffic and Jethro Tull, but I hadn’t done any doubles. They were seen slightly as white elephants, like the White Album; but then Exile On Main Street came out. It was, to begin with, really slated by the press – but I loved it straight away.”

Two ideas had been suggested for the album’s theme. Influenced by Alejandro Jodorowsky’s 1970 Mexican cult movie, El Topo, Gabriel came up with the character of Rael, a Puerto-Rican street punk who embarks upon a form of Pilgrim’s Progress in New York, to be known as The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway. Another idea – principally supported by Rutherford – was to write an album based around The Little Prince, the 1943 novella by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Gabriel was vocal in sidelining Rutherford’s plan: “Too twee,” was his assessment of the idea.

Gabriel had more on his mind: he was distracted by a request from The Exorcist film director William Friedkin, who’d read Gabriel’s essay on the sleeve of Genesis Live and wanted the singer to come up with a movie concept. “He was trying to put together a sci-fi film and he wanted to get a writer who’d never been involved with Hollywood before,” Gabriel said in 1984. “We were working at Headley Grange… I would bicycle to the phone box down the hill and dial Friedkin in California, with pockets stuffed full of 10p pieces.”

More importantly than the band or Friedkin, Gabriel’s wife Jill was having severe difficulties with her pregnancy, and problems continued after the birth of their child, Anna-Marie, on July 26. “When Angie and I had a baby and Tony and Margaret had theirs later, we realised it was life-changing,” Rutherford said in 2013. “Pete’s came very early on, and we were not good at change. We were very unsympathetic towards him. That was a big part of the problem, really.”

It was madness… It was an album that was created in a number of derelict houses Steve Hackett

Hackett was very aware of what was happening: “Pete was going through his version of hell, and I was going through mine. My first marriage broke up and I had a son. There was a tremendous amount of guilt; I just wanted to get on with the music, but modern life just kept crashing in all the time.”

With rehearsals completed and a concept in place, the band decamped to Glaspant Farm, Newcastle Emlyn, Wales, to record. John Burns was returning for his fourth album with them. “I’d been to public school and been through that crap, so on that level, I got on incredibly well with Peter and Tony,” he laughs. Using the Basing Street Mobile, recording took place in a barn with Burns and engineer Dave Hutchins outside, watching proceedings through a CCTV in the studio truck. “It was basically a cowshed with a pitched roof,” Burns says. “I had to send out for hardboard to nail up around the drums.”

Hackett adss: “It wasn’t really finished, so it just felt like camping out. It was madness, really. It was an album that was created in a number of derelict houses.”

However, it was far from being all doom and gloom: “We had lovely weather,” Burns recalls. “Phil’s then-wife and my then-girlfriend were there. It was a nice atmosphere; there were mattresses on the floor – the girls would cook, and sometimes Tony would chip in.”

Meanwhile, Gabriel to-and-froed with both Friedkin’s storyline and the weighty, portentous plot for The Lamb, between the hospital in London, his family and Wales. Without his full-time presence, Banks, Rutherford, Collins and Hackett worked on the musical ideas. “Peter was pretty absent at the farm,” Burns remembers. “He would come down from time to time. I was aware there was something going on with Peter, but quite honestly, I had my hands full. I’d seen bands break up and get back together again. I had to let it go over my head. The main thing was to get the album finished.”

Gabriel’s insistence that he held onto all the lyrics and the artistic flow of the story created further divisions. “We had written a lot of stuff,” Banks said in 2013. “90 per cent of the record was there, so we just carried on the idea of the album. Peter was getting difficult, and suddenly he had a different attitude. And from that moment, it wasn’t as much fun.”

“It’s a strange feeling when one of the guys you are working with is a little less keen than you… it made it funny all round, really.”

We’d exhausted everyone’s patience by turning it into a double album – schedules were going out the window Steve Hackett

Gabriel asked if he could take a break from the album: the group refused . “Friedkin freaked when he heard he could be responsible for breaking up the band,” Hackett says. “Pete came back to it.” With both Charisma boss Tony Stratton-Smith and manager Tony Smith working out a middle ground for the group, Gabriel ultimately did not work on Friedkin’s project, which became Sorcerer.

“Our time was up,” Hackett says. “We’d exhausted everyone’s patience by turning it into a double album – schedules were going out the window left, right and centre.” At the start of September the band moved to Island Studios, West London to finish the recording.

“We had a month off,” Burns recalls. “I presume that was to sort out Peter’s stuff as he hadn’t much in the way of melodies or lyrics.”

The recordings so far had importantly shown Banks, Collins, Hackett and Rutherford that they could create music without Gabriel. When he came back, all he did was fill everything with words. The sessions have a reputation for being fraught. “Yes, sometimes they were,” Hackett says. “It wasn’t easy for Pete. His ideas were really important to him for that project.” And Gabriel’s main idea was Rael – one of his most loved, debated and discussed characters.

“Yes, of course there was a bit of me in Rael,” Gabriel said in 2012. “The thing is: he was freer than me to live out things that I was never going to be able to.” One of the most obvious, political statements was Rael’s look, an integral part of the concept. Gabriel wore an open leather jacket and white T-shirt, with his hair cut short. It was something that prog rockers were not doing in 1974.

Although his character was rooted in the supernatural and, at times, the mythical, this was about as far away as he could get from the romanticised England of the previous release. Setting his tale in New York at once gave the music a link to the burgeoning underground art scene. This was the New York that incubated punk and disco: a dangerous place synonymous with murder, drugs, prostitution and violence.

New York provided huge inspiration. When Genesis first went there in 1972, they were no older than 22, and the Big Apple wasn’t the pop-on-a-plane-shopping-weekend package it is today. As a result, the music reflects “the density of a city that’s on permanent overload,” Steve Hackett says. “The first time we were there, we weren’t able to sleep at night because of the sound of the sirens. It seemed the city was permanently on fire.”

Brian Eno’s contribution is minimal, actually. I often wonder why we even credited him Tony Banks

At Island Studios, Gabriel engaged Brian Eno to assist, notably on The Grand Parade Of Lifeless Packaging on which he put Gabriel’s vocals through his ARP synthesiser. “Eno was a breath of fresh air,” Hackett recalls. “He came in full of enthusiasm – he added some radical treatments. He was intelligent and passionate about stuff.”

Gabriel credited Eno for ‘Enossification’ – which Banks felt was too much. “His contribution to the album is minimal actually,” he said in 1992. “I often wonder why we even credited him, because what he did was very little.”

As with all Gabriel recordings, the lyrics came last, often at the 59th minute of the 11th hour. “We would do a compilation of two or three vocal takes based on two or three tracks,” Burns recalls. “He would sing it different every time. I’d have to drop in Ts and Ds – I got very good at that. Phil, Mike and I all smoked dope; sometimes when you’re stoned with someone who’s not, you can mis-communicate. But there was absolutely no way that that was ever a problem with Peter, who didn’t drink or smoke – he was naturally that way.”

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway was finally delivered in late September 1974, ready for its November release. It was unlike anything Genesis had recorded before, or, as a whole, since. It looked and sounded different. Go-to 70s album designers Hipgnosis designed its arty, angular photographic sleeve, featuring model Omar as Rael.

Shot in black and white, it was a huge step away from the otherworldly paintings of Betty Swanwick or Paul Whitehead. With George Hardie’s graphics – including a new, line-drawn logo – and his graphically stunning inner bags, the sleeve, shot in Wales and in the vaults and tunnels under London’s Roundhouse, offered purchasers a cornucopia of stoned interpretation.

What added further to the density of the concept was Gabriel’s’ impenetrable text laid out across the gatefold sleeve. Here were five columns of tiny words, telling the story of Rael and his struggles in subterranean New York to locate his brother John.

I think some of the lyrics are great, but I don’t enjoy the story as a whole Tony Banks

The reader is introduced to characters such as the Slippermen, Lillywhite Lillith, the Lamia and Doktor Dyper. “I think some of the lyrics are great,” Banks said in 2013. “But I don’t enjoy the story as a whole. It owes quite a bit to Kurt Vonnegut’s The Breakfast Of Champions. It encourages the idea that the album was dark and dense, and it isn’t really, it’s got some quite light pieces.”

“It’s like a poem everyone can read differently,” Mike Rutherford added. “It lacked cohesion. It was a wonderful journey, but I feel that a conversation should be able to be explained in one long sentence or in a paragraph and you can’t really with The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.”

If the artwork foxed you, wait until you heard the music. Given its problematic inception, the music on The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway with its incredible, metallic soulfulness ranks among the very best the group had ever recorded, with its rousing title track – the final song Banks and Gabriel wrote together – moving to the show-stopping Fly On A Windshield, which, in Banks’ opinion, has Genesis’ single greatest moment where the full weight of the band slams in.

Back In NYC is one of the hardest things the group ever recorded, with Gabriel moving frequently from a scream to a whisper. The folk-soul of The Carpet Crawlers serves as a five-minute distillation of the group’s glory. Riding The Scree contains 14 seconds of the funkiest Genesis ever got on record. The album concludes with it, all acoustic guitars and showboating, with Gabriel’s pun on the then-current Rolling Stones’ single and album, It’s Only Rock’n’Roll.

The Lamb was finally released on November 18, 1974, just over a year after Selling England By The Pound. But w its sheer wealth of material and its impenetrable plotline, The Lamb was not accepted warmly at the time. Melody Maker journalist Chris Welch – one of the group’s most ardent supporters in the UK – led its detractors: “Genesis have given us so much, and deserve respect for their efforts. Perhaps we must be patient and wait for The Lamb to grow on us. But I have the feeling it is a white elephant.”

I realised, ‘I’m part of this machinery and I don’t feel this is where I should be or who I am’ Peter Gabriel

If patience was what was required with the album, what on earth was needed when it was played in concert? The work had been conceived for live performance – but the complexities thrown up by the 102-date tour that supported the album are well documented. Firstly, there will always be issues, no matter how devoted your fan-base, with playing a new album in its entirety with hardly any concessions toward older material.

To compound matters, when the tour started the album hadn’t even been released; and audiences, especially US ones, who had just acclimatised themselves to the group’s material were confronted with unfamiliar, complex songs and an ahead-of-its -time slideshow. Collectively they’d heard about the man with the flower, the old man’s mask and the batwings; they wanted to see more of that. Instead they were confronted with a bewildering array of images, music unlike anything by the group to date and the lead singer looking like a short-haired street punk.

Three dates into the US tour, at the Swingos Hotel, on November 25, 1974, Gabriel told the band of he’d decided to leave them. He said in 2007: “The hotel was part of rock’n’roll culture and I realised, ‘I’m part of this machinery and I don’t feel this is where I should be or who I am.’ I could feel the pressure mounting and I had to punch my way through it.”

The band initially went into denial, thinking they could persuade him to stay, especially as Gabriel agreed to honour all touring commitments into May of the following year. But it was soon clear he was not for turning. Banks had lost his old friend and sparring partner. “In some ways I felt a sense of personal loss,” the keyboardist said. “But it was a relief as well, I can’t deny that. We then had something to prove, which gave us a new goal. Fortunately the audience wanted to stay with us.”

In April 1975, Gabriel performed his final public duty, aside from the gigs, when Charisma held a reception for the group at the Savoy Hotel in London to celebrate the gold album sales of Selling England By The Pound and The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway. To commemorate their elevation into rock royalty and critiquing it at the same time, Gabriel wore a waistcoat made out of pound notes.

The agenda goes back a long way with the Genesis guys. They were always competitive with each other Steve Hackett

There is a picture taken of the five of them and it speaks volumes – Gabriel looks relieved, delighted almost, waving a fond goodbye. The remaining four are positioned, calm and serene, as if it’s their first solo press shot. The gap between Banks and Gabriel can only be a matter of inches, but it could be miles.

The tour eventually ended in France a month later; quietly, the five musicians went their separate ways. Four months after they’d last played together, it was time for the story to go public. The two factions had gone on with their lives. Hackett quickly made the The Voyage Of The Acolyte, while the other three began shaping what was to become A Trick Of The Tail.

Gabriel was ensconced in family life in the West Country when the news hit Melody Maker in August 1975. All five seemed vaguely surprised with the attention it suddenly received.

Both parties issued press releases in response. Melody Maker printed Gabriel’s in its September 6 edition. It was a deeply personal statement that he delivered by hand to the UK music press. He talked about growing cabbages and suggested he would at some point return to music and that there was absolutely no animosity between him and his old friends.

The letter concluded with a characteristically theatrical finale: “The following guesswork has little in common with the truth. Gabriel left Genesis:

1) To work in theatre.

2) To make more money as a solo artist.

3) To do a ‘Bowie’.

4) To do a ‘Ferry’.

5) To do a ‘furry boa around my neck and hang myself with it’.

6) To go see an institution.

7) To go senile in the sticks.”

Genesis’ statement read: “They are now looking for a new singer. They have a few ideas but nobody has been fixed. The group are all currently writing material and rehearsing for their new album, and they will go into the studios shortly to record. The album will be released at Christmas and Genesis will go on the road in the New Year.”

Of all of Genesis’ work, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway is the one that people return to, an ultimate vindication of the group’s toil. Gabriel looks back with great affection; he told Prog in 2012: “I’m not sure if the story made much sense to most people, but it did mean something to me. In essence, it was about an awakening. He was on a journey to find himself, in a seductive, magical place.”

Much has been made of the varying indifference that other members have had towards the project, and many look to Banks’ range of reactions across the years to The Lamb. “Peter and Tony got on, but they were rivals, basically,” John Burns says. “Tony is definitely the influence for the Genesis sound; it was a keyboard band, really. Peter had all the live things, the dressing up. I love it as a work of art.”

Hackett adds: “The agenda goes back a long way with the Genesis guys. They were always competitive with each other; they still are today, even though there isn’t a band.” There is one fan in the camp – Phil Collins, whose playing on the album is, like Banks’, never less than remarkable. He said in 2014: “The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway was the best we’d ever been on a record.” And to many, it remains that way.