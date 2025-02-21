Genesis share 2025 remaster of Lamb Lies Down On Broadway title track as box set release shifts to June

Genesis's 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway will now be released on June 12

Genesis
Genesis have announced that the deluxe box set reissue of their 1974 double album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, originally slated for release in March, will now be on sale on June 13 throiugh Rhino/Warner.

However the band have shared the brand new 2025 remaster of the iconic opening title track across all streaming platforms and you can listen to it below too.

The 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition sees The Lamb... spread across five vinyl LPs and a Blu-ray, four CDs + Blu-ray and as a digital release including a Dolby ATMOS mix done by Bob Mackenzie and overseen by Peter Gabriel and Tony Banks at Real World Studios.

The new box set features, for the first time the full live show The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Live At The Shrine Auditorium from January 24, 1975, including the encore tracks, is released in its entirety. It is remastered and includes two encore tracks Watcher Of The Skies and The Musical Box. This is the first time the full live show, including the encore tracks, has been released in its entirety. There are also three never-before-released demos from the legendary Headley Grange Session, included as part of a digital download card with the full audio from the set.

“The strongest moments of The Lamb… for me are like the whole of humanity on the march under the lash. I feel this music sounds even stronger with the passing of time.” recalls guitarist Steve Hackett. “I feel this album is a Genesis classic.”

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition includes the original album mix, remastered at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell from the 1974 analogue tapes while a Blu-ray audio disc includes the remastered 96kHz/24-bit high-resolution audio and Dolby ATMOS mixes of the studio album.

It also includes 60-page coffee table-style book with liner notes, images from Armando Gallo, Richard Haines and other noted photographers, and the set also includes a replica 1975 tour programme, ticket and poster.

Pre-order The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition.

