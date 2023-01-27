Twisted Sister play live at Metal Hall of Fame induction but rule out future performances

Twisted Sister reunited for a three-song performance at their induction into the Metal Hall of Fame on January 26.

They played You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll, Under The Blade, and We're Not Gonna To Take It at the sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame ceremony in Agoura Hills, California.

They were inducted by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy, with Portnoy playing drums with the band in place of the late A.J Pero.

Portnoy was joined by frontman Dee Snider, guitarist Jay Jay French and bassist Mark 'The Animal' Mendoza.

Following Pero's death, the band toured with Portnoy in 2016 before calling time on their career. And on the night they were inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame, frontman Dee Snider said a "hard no" to any chance of a permanent reunion.

Asked if fans could expect to see more of Twisted Sister on stage, Snider tells Eon Music: "A hard ‘no' plans. No plans at all to do that .

"You know, I've said when people retire they should leave the stage, and all those bands, I’m tired of buying ‘No More Tours’ shirts and seeing people signing contracts in blood and then they show up three years later. I don’t believe in that bullshit, so I don’t think it’s going to happen."

Footage from the ceremony, as well as the performance, can be viewed below.

Asked about how it felt to play with the band again, French says: "Oh God, I hit the first two chords, and it all just kind of comes out. That’s because the band’s played over 9,000 shows, and when you play that many shows, it’s in your DNA.

"You know, you live in two different worlds. One is the life you live, and the other is this. This is amazing. It’s always been amazing. If you’re on stage in front of 100,000 people and they’re singing We’re Not Gonna to Take It, it does not suck, and to think that it does you’d have to be out of your mind to think that it does”.