“You’re going to get what you deserve.” Nine Inch Nails to score upcoming Tron: Ares film, starring Jared Leto

Nine Inch Nails are to provide the score for TRON: Ares, the third instalment of the sci-fii film series, set for release in October 2025.



NIN mastermind Trent Reznor and his long-time collaborator Atticus Ross made an appearance onstage at Disney’s D23 fan event in Anaheim, California on Friday, August 9, to share the news.

Although Reznor and Ross have worked together on a raft of acclaimed, award-winning soundtracks, from 2010's The Social Network through to 2024's Challengers, this will be the first time that their collaborative work on a film score has been credited to Nine Inch Nails. The soundtrack will also feature new original songs from Reznor's band.

The audience at the D23 event were shown a snippet of the film at the expo. Directed by Norwegian film-maker Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Young Woman and the Sea) TRON: Ares, the follow-up to 2010’s TRON: Legacy will star Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, and Greta Lee, and will hit cinemas on Ocober 10, 2025. Production on the film began in January in Vancouver, Canada.

A synopsis of the film, provided by Disney, states: “TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”



Joachim Rønning tells , “I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

