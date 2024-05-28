Tangerine Dream announce Phaedra 50th anniversary show at London's Barbican

German electronic pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced they will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking fifth studio album Phaedra with a one-off live show at London's Barbican on October 7.

The album will be performed in its entirety by the current line-up of Tangerine Dream, who currently feature Thorsten Quaeschning as musical director, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick. The show will also also feature a selection fan favourites.

Tangerine Dream famously kicked off what's known as their Virgin Years era, with Phaedra in 1974, having signed to Richard Branson's fledgling record label and recorded the album at Branson's Manor Studio in Oxfordshire. The band's earlier, more experimental albums were titled the Pink Years era as the band's then record label Ohr featured a pink ear on their label.

"We enjoyed being in the country, the Manor was a great facility and we loved being there," former band member Peter Baumann told Prog in issue 148 when we celebrated Phaedra with that issue's cover story. "And we’d never before worked three weeks in a row. Although I was, at the time, 19 or 20 years old. I wasn’t paying much attention to the bigger picture. It was so unique. Nobody else was doing anything like that. We just enjoyed it. And we thought it was cool. Very cool."

Tickets for the Barbican show go on sale on Friday May 31 at 10am.

Get tickets. (this link will be live from 10am on Friday 31.)

(Image credit: Press)