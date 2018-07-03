Rick Wakeman details classical album Piano Odyssey

Rick Wakeman - Piano Odyssey 1. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (The Beatles)

2. Liebestraum (Liszt) / After The Ball (Wakeman)

3. And You & I (Yes)

4. Rocky (The Legacy) (Wakeman)

5. The Boxer (Simon & Garfunkel)

6. The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (Bowie)

7. Strawberry Fields Forever (The Beatles)

8. Roundabout (Yes)

9. Cyril Wolverine (Wakeman)

10. Jane Seymour (Wakeman)

11. Largos (Handel & Dvorak)

12. Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen)

Rick Wakeman has announced that he’ll release a new classical album later this year.

Piano Odyssey will arrive on September 14 via Sony Classical, with all tracks personally chosen, crafted, orchestrated and arranged by Wakeman himself.

It will feature reworkings of material from his solo career along with Yes songs and covers of tracks by artists including the Beatles, David Bowie and Queen.

Wakeman says: “All of the music chosen contains the most beautiful melodies and this is the key to being able to present fresh arrangements which can only enhance the reputation of the original.

“Every track has a meaning and is tailor-made for the piano. It was pure joy to make this album and I have to thank all those involved for their enthusiasm as Piano Odyssey grew to reality.”

Label head of Sony Music Masterworks UK, Sarah Thwaites, adds: “I'm beyond thrilled that Rick Wakeman has chosen to augment the prestige of Sony Classical with his new album.

“Apart from his proven musicality and unique artistry, he is an industry legend who has inspired hundreds of fledgling artists over the years. This new recording is a fitting celebration of Rick’s impressive legacy at the very pinnacle of superstardom.”

Wakeman will tour in support of the album later this year.

Rick Wakeman 2018 Piano Odyssey UK tour dates

Sep 27: Salisbury City Hall

Sep 28: Yeovil Westland Leisure Complex

Sep 29: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Sep 30: York Barbican Centre

Oct 04: Reading Hexagon

Oct 05: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Oct 11: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Oct 12: Northampton Royal And Derogate

Oct 13: Scunthorpe The Baths Hall

Oct 19: Bath The Forum

Oct 20: High Wycombe Wycombe Swan

Oct 21: Oxford The Sheldonian Theatre

Nov 09: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Nov 17: Dorking Halls

Dec 16: Bristol St Georges

Dec 17: London Union Chapel

Dec 18: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Dec 19: Manchester RNCM Concert Hall