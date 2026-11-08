Phil Collins says just one thing is preventing him from touring again – and it’s not his health.

In August he told Prog that he had musical projects, complete and incomplete, which he could focus on if he wanted to. He added that the health issues that have hounded him in recent years were in the past and he felt in “A1” condition.

Now in an interview with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, ahead of his induction as a solo artist on November 14, Collins says: “When you’ve been on stage all your life and tasted that, it's difficult to stop. I never say exactly never. Every now and again, I think about, well, going out on the road again.

Collins during Genesis’ final tour in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You can’t do that kind of thing just for a half a dozen shows, because it’s not financially practical. I do think every now and again that I haven’t finished. But when I think about the practicalities, I think getting inducted into the Hall of Fame is a lovely way to end it – a full stop on a lovely sentence.

“I’m now back to being where I think I could do it. But I think, ‘Yeah, I’ll enjoy the sunshine – there’s no sweat; I don’t have to do anything. I just get up and say, “What am I going to to today?”’

Genesis’ Rock Hall induction in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

He outlines the alternative argument: “I’ve got a studio that’s totally in working order downstairs in the basement of my house, and I keep saying to myself, ‘I should go down there. I’ve got ideas. I’ve got things I’ve finished. I’ve got things that I’ve half finished. So who knows?”

Reflecting on how his successful solo work had a positive effect on Genesis’ career, increasing their audience size and attracting a wider range of people, he explains: “It meant you never felt that you were getting there – you were always on the road to getting there. Wherever ‘there’ was!”

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Collins confirms he’s “thrilled” to be accepting his Rock Hall honour, 16 years after Genesis’ induction. “It's just one of those things you don’t think you're ever going to get, and sometimes you get proved wrong,” he admits.

“I turned 75 this year and I thought, ‘Well, it’s all coming together at a certain time – kind of retiring.’ It’s been a very profound last two or three years for the kids, and also for me. It’s got to be very special to have them seeing their dad go up and pick this award up. They’re very proud of me and I’m very proud of them. It’s nice to share that with them.”