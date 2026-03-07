"It seems like a really fitting time." Watch hardcore heroes Turnstile perform faithful cover of Stone Roses indie classic I Wanna Be Adored

Hardcore heroes Turnstile have performed an unlikely cover version of The Stone Roses' classic track I Wanna Be Adored.

The Baltimore, Maryland, group chose the track for their appearance on triple j's Like A Version series and said it felt appropriate after the recent death of Stone Roses bass player Gary 'Mani' Mounfield.

Watch the performance and an interview with Turnstile singer Brendan Yates and guitarist Meg Mills below.

Yates says: "I love this song. It's one of my favourite songs of all time. It's unconventional and simple and just beautiful.

"We've done covers for years. We've done different covers live, a lot of bands. But this was a different experience because we got to lay it down in a studio. It felt good to, especially when on tour and playing your songs every night, to break from that and play someone else's."

Mills, who hails from England, says she hopes people like their version of what she describes as a "powerful" song.

"One of the most iconic bass lines of all time. I think it's so powerful in its simplicity," she says.

"It seems like a really fitting time. With the passing of Mani, it felt like a really appropriate time to pay homage to him.

"As a Brit, The Stone Roses were one of those bands that every kid who had any inkling towards anything alternative just knew from such an early age – just such an iconic band and, in my opinion, probably the coolest of all of the Manchester bands coming out at that time."

Turnstile have a string of festival dates lined up throughout 2026.

Turnstile cover The Stone Roses' ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ for Like A Version - YouTube Watch On

Behind Turnstile’s cover of The Stone Roses’ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ for Like A Version (Interview) - YouTube Watch On

Mar 13: Lollpalooza Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mar 14: Lollpalooza Santiagio, Chile

Mar 17: Asunciónico Asuncion, Paraguay

Mar 20: Festival Estéreo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia

Mar 22: Lollpalooza São Paulo, Brazil

Mar 28: Tecate Pa'l Norte, Monterrey, Mexico

Apr 10: Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA, USA

Apr 17: Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA, USA

May 08: Welcome to Rockville, Daytona Beach, FL, USA

May 15: Kilby Block Party, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Jun 12: Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN, USA

Jul 24: Fuji Rock Festival, Japan

Aug 01: Osheaga Festival, Montreal, QC, Canada

Aug 07: Outside Lands Festival, San Francisco, CA, USA

Aug 14: Syd For Solen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug 14-16: Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland

Aug 18: Parkbühne Wuhlheide, Berlin, Germany

Aug 20: Le Cabaret Vert Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France

Aug 21: Pukkelpop Hasselt, Flanders, Belgium

Aug 21-23: Lowlands Festival Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

Aug 26: The Piece Hall, Halifax, UK

Aug 28: All Points East Festival, London, UK

Aug 29: Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud National Estate, France

Aug 30: Meo Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal

Sep 18: Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA