"It seems like a really fitting time." Watch hardcore heroes Turnstile perform faithful cover of Stone Roses indie classic I Wanna Be Adored
Baltimore's Turnstile pay homage to Manchester giants The Stone Roses in tribute to late bass player Mani
Hardcore heroes Turnstile have performed an unlikely cover version of The Stone Roses' classic track I Wanna Be Adored.
The Baltimore, Maryland, group chose the track for their appearance on triple j's Like A Version series and said it felt appropriate after the recent death of Stone Roses bass player Gary 'Mani' Mounfield.
Watch the performance and an interview with Turnstile singer Brendan Yates and guitarist Meg Mills below.
Yates says: "I love this song. It's one of my favourite songs of all time. It's unconventional and simple and just beautiful.
"We've done covers for years. We've done different covers live, a lot of bands. But this was a different experience because we got to lay it down in a studio. It felt good to, especially when on tour and playing your songs every night, to break from that and play someone else's."
Mills, who hails from England, says she hopes people like their version of what she describes as a "powerful" song.
"One of the most iconic bass lines of all time. I think it's so powerful in its simplicity," she says.
"It seems like a really fitting time. With the passing of Mani, it felt like a really appropriate time to pay homage to him.
"As a Brit, The Stone Roses were one of those bands that every kid who had any inkling towards anything alternative just knew from such an early age – just such an iconic band and, in my opinion, probably the coolest of all of the Manchester bands coming out at that time."
Turnstile have a string of festival dates lined up throughout 2026.
Turnstile 2026 tour dates
Mar 13: Lollpalooza Buenos Aires, Argentina
Mar 14: Lollpalooza Santiagio, Chile
Mar 17: Asunciónico Asuncion, Paraguay
Mar 20: Festival Estéreo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 22: Lollpalooza São Paulo, Brazil
Mar 28: Tecate Pa'l Norte, Monterrey, Mexico
Apr 10: Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA, USA
Apr 17: Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Indio, CA, USA
May 08: Welcome to Rockville, Daytona Beach, FL, USA
May 15: Kilby Block Party, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
Jun 12: Bonnaroo, Manchester, TN, USA
Jul 24: Fuji Rock Festival, Japan
Aug 01: Osheaga Festival, Montreal, QC, Canada
Aug 07: Outside Lands Festival, San Francisco, CA, USA
Aug 14: Syd For Solen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Aug 14-16: Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland
Aug 18: Parkbühne Wuhlheide, Berlin, Germany
Aug 20: Le Cabaret Vert Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 21: Pukkelpop Hasselt, Flanders, Belgium
Aug 21-23: Lowlands Festival Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
Aug 26: The Piece Hall, Halifax, UK
Aug 28: All Points East Festival, London, UK
Aug 29: Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud National Estate, France
Aug 30: Meo Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal
Sep 18: Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA
