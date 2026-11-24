Alex Lifeson worried that his health issues would backfire on Rush as the band geared up for their surprise return to the stage.

The 73-year-old guitarist isn’t worried any longer – but in the run-up to their first show with new drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold in June 2026, he thought otherwise.

While dealing with arthritis in his fingers, he’d undergone two stomach surgeries – the second to address problems caused by the first – which left him with digestion and diet complications.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I found a good medication course,” Lifeson tells Mojo, “but before the tour I’d wake up and sit on the edge of my bed thinking, ‘Am I going to make a fool of myself?’”

Bandmate Geddy Lee, also 73, adds: “Right up until opening night we were laden with doubts about whether we’d be able to perform at the level we expected of ourselves. We were also worried we’d given Anika too much to absorb, even though we’d rehearsed the full show 24 times in 27 days before we left Toronto.”

Rush - Alex takes over like a BOSS - Montreal, September 4th 2026 - YouTube Watch On

While Lifeson’s surgeries were difficult, they did present a silver lining when he decided to recover in a health spa in Austria, and Lee went with him for moral support. They established a basic studio to relieve the boredom – laying the groundwork for their reunion.

“We ended up jamming every day at four o’clock after we’d done our treatments and starved all day,” Lee told Rolling Stone in August. We started really getting into it. When you combine that feeling we were having with the fact that he was feeling good, I think that’s what convinced him that maybe we should think about this.”

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Now Lifeson says it’s great to be back in front of their fans: “It’s like a family reunion! There’s crying, laughing and high-fiving – and it’s become way more special than any of us could have hoped for.”

Commenting on the way Neil Peart’s torchbearer Nilles has been accepted into the fold, the guitarist reflects: “We got lucky. We auditioned one drummer, and she was the one. I don’t know who’s running the show up there, but whoever it is, thanks so much!”

Rush’s Fifty Something Tour continues across North America until December 17, recommencing in January with South American, European and UK dates. it’s currently set to end in Finland on April 10.