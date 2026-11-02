Queens Of The Stone Age announce European leg of Perfecth world tour

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced a run of European dates for next June. The band, whose new album Perfecth was released on Friday, will begin the tour in Hanover, Germany, on June 13, and wrap things up at the end of the month in Pula, Croatia.

No UK dates have been confirmed, but there are Download- and Glastonbury-shaped gaps in the schedule, so perhaps the desert rock veterans will pitch up at one (or both) of those. Support comes from Dutch multi-instrumentalist Zep, and tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 6, at 10am local time.

Last month, QOSTA announced a run of US shows with Pixies for next year. They end 2026 with dates in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand. Full dates below.

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Queens Of The Stone Age: Perfecth World Tour

Nov 16: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA *

Nov 25: Tokyo Zepp Haneda, Japan

Nov 26: Nagoya Zepp Nagoya, Japan

Nov 28: Osaka Zepp Namba, Japan

Dec 02: Singapore Star Theatre, Singapore

Dec 05: Hong Kong Clockenflap, Hong Kong

Dec 08: Adelaide The Drive, Australia ^

Dec 11: Hobart MyState Bank Arena, Australia ^

Dec 13: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia ^

Dec 15: Sydney Afterpay Arena, Australia ^

Dec 16: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia ^

Dec 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia ^

Dec 20: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand ^

Mar 06: Mexico City Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico

Mar 12-14: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

Mar 12-14: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

Mar 19-21: São Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

May 02: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

May 04: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA

May 05: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

May 07: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

May 09: Portland Moda Center, OR

May 11: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

May 12: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

May 14: Saint Paul Grand Casino Arena, MN

May 15: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

May 16: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

May 8: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, IN

May 19: ColumbusNationwide Arena, OH

May 21: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center

May 22: Detroit Little Caesars Arena

May 24: Boston TD Garden

Jun 13: Hannover Gilde Parkbühne, Germany

Jun 15: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Jun 16: Bilbao Arena, Spain

Jun 20: Sevilla Icónica Sevilla, Spain

Jun 21: Valencia Roig Arena, Spain

Jun 23: Nimes Festival de Nîmes, France

Jun 27: Pordenone Parco San Valentino, Italy

Jun 28: Munich Tollwood, Germany

Jun 30: Pula Arena, Croatia

* CORE / Sweet Stuff Foundation benefit show

^ with Primus and Tropical Fuck Storm

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