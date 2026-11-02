Queens Of The Stone Age announce European leg of Perfecth world tour
The announcement comes little more than a week after Queens Of The Stone Age announced a US tour with Pixies
Queens Of The Stone Age have announced a run of European dates for next June. The band, whose new album Perfecth was released on Friday, will begin the tour in Hanover, Germany, on June 13, and wrap things up at the end of the month in Pula, Croatia.
No UK dates have been confirmed, but there are Download- and Glastonbury-shaped gaps in the schedule, so perhaps the desert rock veterans will pitch up at one (or both) of those. Support comes from Dutch multi-instrumentalist Zep, and tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 6, at 10am local time.
Last month, QOSTA announced a run of US shows with Pixies for next year. They end 2026 with dates in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand. Full dates below.
Queens Of The Stone Age: Perfecth World Tour
Nov 16: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA *
Nov 25: Tokyo Zepp Haneda, Japan
Nov 26: Nagoya Zepp Nagoya, Japan
Nov 28: Osaka Zepp Namba, Japan
Dec 02: Singapore Star Theatre, Singapore
Dec 05: Hong Kong Clockenflap, Hong Kong
Dec 08: Adelaide The Drive, Australia ^
Dec 11: Hobart MyState Bank Arena, Australia ^
Dec 13: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia ^
Dec 15: Sydney Afterpay Arena, Australia ^
Dec 16: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia ^
Dec 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia ^
Dec 20: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand ^
Mar 06: Mexico City Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, Mexico
Mar 12-14: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina
Mar 12-14: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile
Mar 19-21: São Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil
May 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA
May 02: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA
May 04: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA
May 05: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA
May 07: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA
May 09: Portland Moda Center, OR
May 11: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT
May 12: Morrison Red Rocks, CO
May 14: Saint Paul Grand Casino Arena, MN
May 15: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI
May 16: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL
May 8: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, IN
May 19: ColumbusNationwide Arena, OH
May 21: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center
May 22: Detroit Little Caesars Arena
May 24: Boston TD Garden
Jun 13: Hannover Gilde Parkbühne, Germany
Jun 15: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France
Jun 16: Bilbao Arena, Spain
Jun 20: Sevilla Icónica Sevilla, Spain
Jun 21: Valencia Roig Arena, Spain
Jun 23: Nimes Festival de Nîmes, France
Jun 27: Pordenone Parco San Valentino, Italy
Jun 28: Munich Tollwood, Germany
Jun 30: Pula Arena, Croatia
* CORE / Sweet Stuff Foundation benefit show
^ with Primus and Tropical Fuck Storm
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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