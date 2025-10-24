“I told him, ‘This is only a small town, we don’t have the infrastructure for an artist like you!’”: Why Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris was turned down after asking to play power metal stars Sabaton’s hometown festival

Sabaton initially said no when Iron Maiden bassist/founder Steve Harris asked to play at their festival.

Talking in the new issue of Metal Hammer, singer Joakim Brodén and bassist Pär Sundström reveal that Harris, who was arranging dates for his side-project British Lion, had to talk the power metal band into putting him on the bill for Sabaton Open Air in Falun, Sweden in 2017.

Sabaton turned him down at first because they worried that they wouldn’t be able to properly accommodate the heavy metal legend. However, they relented when they found out that his list of must-haves was surprisingly short.

Sundström tells us: “In 2017 Steve Harris’ British Lion played. I couldn’t believe it! We toured with Iron Maiden [in 2013 and 2016], and Steve said he wanted to come and play the festival. I actually said no at first!

He explains: “I told him, ‘This is only a small town, we don’t have the infrastructure for an artist like you!’ But he said, ‘I’ve seen the crowds, I’ll stay at any hotel you can offer me, and I’ve seen you have a Sabaton cheeseburger – I’ll eat that.’ And he came! It was an unbelievable honour for us.”

Brodén adds that the only thing Harris needed to have access to was somewhere where he could exercise. Fortunately, Falun – despite only having a population of 37,000 – is home to a large sport complex called Lugnet.

“The only thing he demanded was access to some sports,” says Brodén. “As you can see, that’s the one thing we have plenty of here. So we closed off the swimming pool for him and he was happy as can be!”

