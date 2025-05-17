“I’m not angry – I’m shocked and disappointed”: Foo Fighters fire drummer Josh Freese two years after he joined the band

Foo Fighters have parted ways with drummer Josh Freese just two years after he joined the band.

Freese, who was recruited in 2023 to replace the late Taylor Hawkins, revealed that the band informed him that they had decided “to go in a different direction with their drummer”.

In an Instagram post, Freese – who has also played with Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle and more – said that the news came out of the blue during a recent phone call.

He wrote: “The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer’. No reason was given : (. Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.

“In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry – I’m shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands so I’m fine. Stay tuned for my ‘top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters’ list.”

Freese never recorded with Foo Fighters, but he played on the tour in support of 2023’s But Here We Are, their first album since Hawkins’ death in March 2022.

Foo Fighters are due to play their first show of 2025 at the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix on October 4. No replacement for Freese has been announced.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other Formula 1-related news, Ed Sheeran revealed that Grohl will play drums on a song the British singer has recorded for the soundtrack to upcoming racing movie F1, starring Brad Pitt.

Sharing a snippet of the song, titled Drive, on Instagram stories, Sheeran wrote, “Sneak peek of the song I did for the F1 movie. Mayer on guitar, Grohl on drums. A lot of fun making this, coming out next month with the movie x”.

Drive will feature on the soundtrack to the forthcoming film F1, and will be released on June 27.