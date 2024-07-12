“Anybody that doesn’t get along with John Petrucci must be a really big asshole”: Why the Dream Theater guitarist is Steve Vai’s prog hero

Steve Vai met John Petrucci at Berklee College of Music in the late ‘70s. The pair have remained friends and occasional collaborators. In 2021 Vai told Prog why the Dream Theater guitarist was his prog hero.

“I had a friend who turned me on to the prog of the 70s. It was sometimes a little heady and meandering for me, and I liked rock more. When I was at Berklee I got much more into fusion-y prog, and not long after that I met John, back when Dream Theater were brand new. I started to follow him, and he’s never ceased to amaze me.

I’ve watched John progress through the years, and I’ve played with him [on the bill of Joe Satriani’s G3 tour], and he’s just a completely full, rounded, authentic prog demi-god.

All the elements are in place. He has fierce, fierce technique, and I know what it takes to gain that kind of technique, and to withhold it. Discipline alone doesn’t do it – you need passion, you need to really want it and have a deep interest.

He’s a badass – but he’s a kind soul, a gentleman

He’s continued to evolve Dream Theater’s prog roots into contemporary times. When the seven-string guitar came out and people started tuning down, this whole subculture emerged – djent, whatever you want to call it. John really makes the most of that.

The band’s prog has cerebral stimulation to it, and when he starts cutting loose on guitar, it’s fascinating. His chops and his choice of notes continue to grow, and he has stunning intonation, which is a big thing for me.

In The Moment (Live) - YouTube Watch On

John’s a very prolific guy too; very organised and professional. His last solo record [Terminal Velocity, 2020] has got some crazy, stunning stuff on it. One of my favourites of his is An Evening With John Petrucci And Jordan Rudess [2000]. I think John had an electric guitar with a pickup on it, so it sounded like an acoustic. He could really rip on it, with Jordan playing the piano. It was a live recording – a great record.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, anybody that doesn’t get along with John Petrucci must be a really big asshole. He’s one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met in this business. He’s great to tour with, funny, and very supportive of his fellow guitar brothers, including beginners.

I’ve never heard him say a bad word about anybody. Don’t get the wrong idea – he’s a badass, but he’s a kind soul, a gentleman. With a big hairy face…!”