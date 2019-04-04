Ozzy Osbourne postpones all 2019 tour dates

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postponed his entire 2019 touring schedule as he recovers from "an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia."

Ozzy previously cancelled the European leg on his No More Tours 2 shows, and later pulled the plug on performances in Australia, New Zealand and Japan as a result of being hospitalised.

It's now been revealed that he recently fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating an old injury from his 2003 ATV accident that required surgery. As a result all his 2019 shows have been pulled and the vocalist will “remain under doctor’s care in Los Angeles as he recovers” fully.

Ozzy says: “I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.

“I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going.

“Just know that I am getting better every day… I will fully recover. I will finish my tour. I will be back!”

A full list of the rescheduled North American dates can be found below, while the new UK and European shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 rescheduled North American tour dates

May 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

May 29: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

May 31: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, FL

Jun 02: Charlotte PNC Pavilion, NC

Jun 04: Cincinnati Riverbend Amphitheater, OH

Jun 06: Hershey Hershey Park Stadium, PA

Jun 11: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jun 13: Bangor Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 18: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON

Jun 20: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jun 22: New York Madison Square Garden Arena, NY

Jun 24: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jun 26: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jun 28: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Jul 01: Milwaukee Amer. Family Ins. Amp-Summerfest, WI

Jul 03: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 07: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Jul 09: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Jul 11: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 15: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 25: San Francisco Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 29: San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 31: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Jul TBA: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA