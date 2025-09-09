Massively expanded edition of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's Axis: Bold As Love announced

A massively expanded version of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1967 debut album Axis: Bold As Love will be released later this year.

The new set, Bold As Love, is a 5LP/4CD + Blu-ray box set that contains the original stereo and mono mixes of the album, plus a Dolby ATMOS mix put together by original album engineer Eddie Kramer and Chandler Harrod, who previously worked together on the 2023 Dolby ATMOS mixes of Electric Ladyland and Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969.

The new set also includes 40 additional studio and live tracks, 28 of which are previously unreleased. One of these tracks, a previously unreleased studio demo of Stone Free/Up From The Skies is available on streaming platforms now.

The bonus material also includes Hendrix's performances on UK TV shows Top Of The Pops and Dee Time, as well as the Dutch show Hoepla, plus eight songs from a September 1967 show in Stockholm, Sweden. Full tracklist below.

"Jimi was fearless in his artistic expression," says Janie Hendrix, the guitarist's sister. "Each song, each lyrical composition was and is an invitation for those listening to be free to feel. His music was an unapologetic statement of how he perceived the world and all the emotions it evoked.

"Bold As Love is the creative embodiment of those feelings. The Bold As Love set masterfully reintroduces the beauty of Jimi’s musical depth, highlighting a significant segment of not just his career, but his life."

The cover of the Bold As Love set features an illustration drawn by Hendrix as a five-year-old and kept by his father.

"I thought it was perfect for this project," says Janie. "It’s a colourful dragon that depicts exactly what the song Bold As Love is talking about – the empowerment of each colour of the rainbow. I don’t believe there could be a better reflection of the message in the song."

Bold Is Love will be released on November 7 via Experience Hendrix/Legacy Recordings and is available to pre-order now.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience: Bold As Love tracklist

LP One (Axis: Bold As Love Original Stereo Mix)

Exp

Up From The Skies

Spanish Castle Magic

Wait Until Tomorrow

Ain’t No Telling

Little Wing

If 6 Was 9



You Got Me Floatin’

Castles Made Of Sand

She’s So Fine

One Rainy Wish

Little Miss Lover

Bold As Love



LP Two (Axis: Bold As Love Original Mono Mix)



Exp

Up From The Skies

Spanish Castle Magic

Wait Until Tomorrow

Ain’t No Telling

Little Wing

If 6 Was 9



You Got Me Floatin’

Castles Made Of Sand

She’s So Fine

One Rainy Wish

Little Miss Lover

Bold As Love



LP Three

Mr. Bad Luck [Take 6]*

She’s So Fine [Take 4]*

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Take 30]*

The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice [Paramount Studios]*

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Instrumental]*

The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice [Instrumental]*



Stone Free/Up From The Skies [Demo]*

Up From The Skies [Take 2]*

Ain’t No Telling [Demo]*

Ain’t No Telling [Take 12]*

Little Miss Lover [Demo]*

One Rainy Wish [Take 1]*

You Got Me Floatin’ [Take 1]*

Untitled Guitar Experiment*

Castles Made Of Sand [Take 16]*



﻿﻿LP Four

Bold As Love [Take 19]*

Wait Until Tomorrow [Take 2]*

Spanish Castle Magic [Take 2]*

Little Wing [Take 2]*

Untitled Instrumental #1 [Take 3]*

Untitled Instrumental #2 [Take 1]*



Little Miss Lover [Alternate Version]*

Spanish Castle Magic [Take 4]*

Wait Until Tomorrow [Take 14]*

Castles Made Of Sand [Backwards Guitar]*

One Rainy Wish [Alternate Version]*

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Original Mono Mix]

The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice [Original Mono Mix]



﻿﻿LP Five

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Sweden]

Fire [Sweden]

The Wind Cries Mary [Sweden]

Foxey Lady [Sweden]

Hey Joe [Sweden]

I Don’t Live Today [Sweden]



Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Sweden]

Purple Haze [Sweden]

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Dee Time]

Purple Haze [Hoepla]*

Foxey Lady [Hoepla]*

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Top Of The Pops]

Blu-ray (Axis: Bold As Love Dolby Atmos Mix)

Exp

Up From The Skies

Spanish Castle Magic

Wait Until Tomorrow

Ain’t No Telling

Little Wing

If 6 Was 9

You Got Me Floatin’

Castles Made Of Sand

She’s So Fine

One Rainy Wish

Little Miss Lover

Bold As Love



﻿﻿*Previously Unreleased Recording

﻿

CD One (Axis: Bold As Love Original Stereo Mix)

Exp

Up From The Skies

Spanish Castle Magic

Wait Until Tomorrow

Ain’t No Telling

Little Wing

If 6 Was 9

You Got Me Floatin’

Castles Made Of Sand

She’s So Fine

One Rainy Wish

Little Miss Lover

Bold As Love



﻿﻿CD Two (Axis: Bold As Love Original Mono Mix)

Exp

Up From The Skies

Spanish Castle Magic

Wait Until Tomorrow

Ain’t No Telling

Little Wing

If 6 Was 9

You Got Me Floatin’

Castles Made Of Sand

She’s So Fine

One Rainy Wish

Little Miss Lover

Bold As Love



﻿﻿CD Three

Mr. Bad Luck [Take 6]*

She’s So Fine [Take 4]*

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Take 30]*

The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice [Paramount Studios]*

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Instrumental]*

The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice [Instrumental]*

Stone Free/Up From The Skies [Demo]*

Up From The Skies [Take 2]*

Ain’t No Telling [Demo]*

Ain’t No Telling [Take 12]*

Little Miss Lover [Demo]*

One Rainy Wish [Take 1]*

You Got Me Floatin’ [Take 1]*

Untitled Guitar Experiment*

Bold As Love [Take 19]*

Castles Made Of Sand [Take 16]*

Wait Until Tomorrow [Take 2]*

Spanish Castle Magic [Take 2]*

Little Wing [Take 2]*

Untitled Instrumental #1 [Take 3]*

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Original Mono Mix]

The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice [Original Mono Mix]



﻿﻿CD Four

Little Miss Lover [Alternate Version]*

Spanish Castle Magic [Take 4]*

Wait Until Tomorrow [Take 14]*

Castles Made Of Sand [Backwards Guitar]*

One Rainy Wish [Alternate Version]*

Untitled Instrumental #2 [Take 1]*

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Dee Time]

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Sweden]

Fire [Sweden]

The Wind Cries Mary [Sweden]

Foxey Lady [Sweden]

Hey Joe [Sweden]

I Don’t Live Today [Sweden]

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Sweden]

Purple Haze [Sweden]

Burning Of The Midnight Lamp [Top Of The Pops]

Purple Haze [Hoepla]*

Foxey Lady [Hoepla]*

Blu-ray (Axis: Bold As Love Dolby Atmos Mix)

Exp

Up From The Skies

Spanish Castle Magic

Wait Until Tomorrow

Ain’t No Telling

Little Wing

If 6 Was 9

You Got Me Floatin’

Castles Made Of Sand

She’s So Fine

One Rainy Wish

Little Miss Lover

Bold As Love



﻿﻿*Previously Unreleased Recording