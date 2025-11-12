World's largest bagpipe ensemble pays tribute to Bon Scott in Australia as AC/DC break out a classic for the first time in decades
The event was held as AC/DC began the Australian leg of their Power Up tour
As AC/DC began the Australian leg of their Power Up tour in Melbourne, the world's largest group of bagpipers gathered in the city's Federation Square to pay tribute.
The bagpipers – all 374 of them – came together to play the AC/DC classic It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll), and in doing so became the the largest bagpipe ensemble, a record previously held by the team of 333 pipers who performed at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2012.
Melbourne Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece was on hand to receive an Australian Book for Records certificate in recognition of the record-busting nature of the event. Earlier, the mayor had attended the opening of a new lighting installation at the entry to the city's famed AC/DC Lane.
To make the bagpipe gathering even more historic, it took place a five-minute bus ride away from Swanston Street, where, in 1976, AC/DC filmed the original video for It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll), with then-frontman Bon Scott playing the bagpipes on the back of a flatbed truck alongside three members of the Rats Of Tobruk Pipe Band.
AC/DC's first Australian show in almost a decade took place at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground, and saw the band play the Bon Scott-era classic Jailbreak live for the first time since 1991. Footage and full setlist below.
AC/DC setlist: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia
If You Want Blood (You've Got It)
Back in Black
Demon Fire
Shot Down in Flames
Thunderstruck
Have a Drink on Me
Hells Bells
Shot in the Dark
Stiff Upper Lip
Highway to Hell
Shoot to Thrill
Sin City
Jailbreak
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
High Voltage
Riff Raff
You Shook Me All Night Long
Whole Lotta Rosie
Let There Be Rock
Encore
T.N.T.
For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)
AC/DC: Power Up Tour 2025/2026
Nov 12: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
Nov 16: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
Nov 21: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia
Nov 25: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia
Nov 30: Adelaide Grand Final, Australia
Dec 04: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia
Dec 08: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia
Dec 14: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia
Dec 18: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia
Feb 24: São Paulo Estádio do MorumBIS, Brazil
Feb 28: São Paulo Estádio do MorumBIS, Brazil
Mar 04: São Paulo Estádio do MorumBIS, Brazil
Mar 11: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional, Chile
Mar 15: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional, Chile
Mar 23: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argrentina
Mar 27: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argrentina
Mar 31: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argrentina
Apr 07: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Apr 11: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Apr 15: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC
Jul 15: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH
Jul 19: Madison Camp Randall Stadium, WI
Jul 24: San Antonio Alamodome, TX
Jul 28: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO
Aug 01: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV
Aug 05: San Francisco Levi's Stadium, CA
Aug 09: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB
Aug 13: Vancouver BC Place, BC
Aug 27: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA
Aug 31: Houston NRG Stadium, TX
Sep 04: South Bend Notre Dame Stadium, IN
Sep 08: St. Louis The Dome at America's Center, MS
Sep 12: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC
Sep 16: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON
Sep 25: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ
Sep 29: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA
