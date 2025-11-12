As AC/DC began the Australian leg of their Power Up tour in Melbourne, the world's largest group of bagpipers gathered in the city's Federation Square to pay tribute.

The bagpipers – all 374 of them – came together to play the AC/DC classic It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll), and in doing so became the the largest bagpipe ensemble, a record previously held by the team of 333 pipers who performed at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 2012.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece was on hand to receive an Australian Book for Records certificate in recognition of the record-busting nature of the event. Earlier, the mayor had attended the opening of a new lighting installation at the entry to the city's famed AC/DC Lane.

To make the bagpipe gathering even more historic, it took place a five-minute bus ride away from Swanston Street, where, in 1976, AC/DC filmed the original video for It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll), with then-frontman Bon Scott playing the bagpipes on the back of a flatbed truck alongside three members of the Rats Of Tobruk Pipe Band.

AC/DC's first Australian show in almost a decade took place at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground, and saw the band play the Bon Scott-era classic Jailbreak live for the first time since 1991. Footage and full setlist below.

AC/DC Shock Melbourne 2025 with First Jailbreak Performance Since 1991 🇦🇺 | Power Up-Tour 2025 - YouTube Watch On

AC/DC setlist: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

Back in Black

Demon Fire

Shot Down in Flames

Thunderstruck

Have a Drink on Me

Hells Bells

Shot in the Dark

Stiff Upper Lip

Highway to Hell

Shoot to Thrill

Sin City

Jailbreak

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

High Voltage

Riff Raff

You Shook Me All Night Long

Whole Lotta Rosie

Let There Be Rock

Encore

T.N.T.

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

AC/DC: Power Up Tour 2025/2026

Nov 12: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Nov 16: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Nov 21: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 25: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 30: Adelaide Grand Final, Australia

Dec 04: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia

Dec 08: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia

Dec 14: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Dec 18: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Feb 24: São Paulo Estádio do MorumBIS, Brazil

Feb 28: São Paulo Estádio do MorumBIS, Brazil

Mar 04: São Paulo Estádio do MorumBIS, Brazil

Mar 11: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional, Chile

Mar 15: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional, Chile

Mar 23: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argrentina

Mar 27: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argrentina

Mar 31: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argrentina

Apr 07: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Apr 11: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Apr 15: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico



Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 15: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Jul 19: Madison Camp Randall Stadium, WI

Jul 24: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jul 28: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO

Aug 01: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Aug 05: San Francisco Levi's Stadium, CA

Aug 09: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Aug 13: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 27: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA

Aug 31: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Sep 04: South Bend Notre Dame Stadium, IN

Sep 08: St. Louis The Dome at America's Center, MS

Sep 12: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Sep 16: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Sep 25: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 29: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Get AC/DC tickets.