Voluble, droll and opinionated, Ian McCulloch has fronted Liverpool post-punks Echo & The Bunnymen for most of their near 50-year existence. The band’s latest album, the often spectacular Apples For Isaac, heralds a remarkable late-career surge. “Nothing’s too heavy, and my voice just sounds free and relaxed,” Mac enthuses.

He’s also relishing the prospect of guiding Classic Rock through his personal soundtrack: “C’mon, let’s have the questions!”

The first music I remember hearing

We never had a record player in our house when I was growing up, and we didn’t get a radio till I was about 11. So it was seeing the Stones on the telly. My gran called them rubbish, and so I decided to like them. Then there was Gerry & The Pacemakers through hearing You’ll Never Walk Alone when I first started going to Anfield to watch Liverpool, around nine or 10. That song is still unbelievable in terms of what it can do to you.

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The first song I performed live

At the Bunnymen’s first gig [November 1978, at Liverpool club Eric’s] we started off with Monkeys. Completely different to the version that ended up on [1980 debut LP] Crocodiles. Being on stage felt really natural for me, which was great because I was crap at everything else.

The guitar hero

Mick Ronson and [Bunnymen co-founder] Will Sergeant are the best at painting layers with a guitar rather than just flashing around like a rock’n’roll cliché. I think the outro to [E&TB’s] The Killing Moon is the best guitar ever played. And Will’s playing on things like Bring On The Dancing Horses, Rescue and The Game is unbelievable.

Echo & The Bunnymen - The Killing Moon (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The singer

It’s more about the personality of a voice than singing ability for me. I love Lou Reed and Leonard Cohen, but Bowie is head and shoulders above anyone else. Jim Morrison’s a favourite too.

The songwriter

I can’t separate Lou Reed, David Bowie and Leonard Cohen. They’re all different for different reasons. Lou Reed gives it to you as it is, while Bowie’s songs could just move me from where I was in my mind. It was like a kind of astral projection, taking you into outer space, with the melodies cutting through it all. And you always believed Leonard Cohen, no matter what he sang.

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The greatest album of all time

I’d have to say both Hunky Dory and Transformer, because I think they come as a pair, more or less. Hunky Dory has all Bowie’s cornerstone songs: The Bewlay Brothers, Quicksand, Changes, Life On Mars. Of course, he and Mick Ronson produced Transformer. It’s like a sculpture of great tunes, arrangements and incredible harmonies. As mad and dark as you want, but in the guise of a pop album.

David Bowie - Life On Mars? (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

My favourite live album

I absolutely love 1969: The Velvet Underground Live, with Lou Reed playing the genial host, sort of. But his solo album Live: Take No Prisoners [1978] is probably my all-time favourite. He and the band are playing unbelievably fast, and doing these weird breaks and beats, totally different style to what the song is.

The most underrated band ever

The Fall were never meant to have a mass following. I saw them at Eric’s back in the day, third band on, and I was just mesmerised. I went up to Mark Smith afterwards and told him they were the best thing I’d ever seen.

The song I wish I'd written

I’ve got a list of them, but I really wish I’d written [The Doors’] Peace Frog. That guitar of Robby Krieger’s is something else. I think that’s my favourite ever riff. There’s Hello, I Love You as well, and I wouldn’t have minded writing Light My Fire either.

My guilty pleasure

KC & The Sunshine Band were total funk. It’s hard to beat That’s The Way (I Like It). The other band I really love is Hot Chocolate – early stuff like Emma and Brother Louie, but then there’s Every1’s A Winner and [starts to croon] It Started With A Kiss. Amazing stuff.

Hot Chocolate - Every 1’s A Winner (ZDF Disco, 12.06.1978) - YouTube Watch On

My Saturday night song

Grace Jones’s version of La Vie En Rose is my going-out song. That’ll always do it for me. Also Dylan’s Like A Rolling Stone and [Ramones’] Blitzkrieg Bop. I was the first person in Liverpool to have that on import. The Stereophonics’ Dakota is a total classic too.

The song that makes me cry

There’s very few bands that can make me cry, but after I first heard R.E.M.’s Find The River I played it about 30 times back to back. I didn’t think anyone could write a song that was possibly better than a few of the Bunnymen’s. And Bowie’s Fantastic Voyage is something I’m just in awe of. I always shed a tear over that one.

The song I want played at my funeral

How Great Thou Art brings me to tears quite often, depending on who’s getting buried. I don’t know where I first heard it, but it was played at my dad’s funeral. The way it’s composed is so beautiful and measured. The other contender is Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.

Apples For Isaac is out now via BMG.