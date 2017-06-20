Zeal & Ardor release video for Blood In The River

Zeal & Ardor are premiering their video for Blood In The River, exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Filmed by Off The Road Studios, the track comes from the band’s acclaimed debut album Devil Is Fine.

“Blood In The River is partially about the Stono Rebellion and partially about self liberation from religion,” frontman Manuel Gagneux tells Metal Hammer. “I quite like this song,” he adds.

The Stono Rebellion was the largest slave uprising of the British mainland colonies that took place in South Carolina in 1793. In the two years that followed, more uprisings occurred in both South Carolina and Georgia, arguably inspired by the Stono Rebellion.

The new video for Blood In The River shows the full band performing the song live, introduced by a man who warns the viewer to switch off now.

“Their songs, indeed, do not praise the Lord, but rather his adversary. Satan, in persona,” says the host of Zeal & Ardor.

“If those who were slaughtered had performed such ghastly music, slavery would probably have been abolished much earlier. For reasons of musical aesthetics,” he continues. “Do not be surprised if a goat is slaughtered during his performances, or a virgin Catholic sacrificed.”

Zeal & Ardor’s debut album Devil Is Fine is out now.

20 Jun: Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

15 Jul: Devilstone Festival, Anyksciai, Lithuania

21 Jul: Metal Hammer Festival, Katowice, Poland

28 Jul: Rock Im Wald, Neuensee Bei Lichtenfels, Germany

10 Aug: Rock Oz’arènes, Avenches, Switzerland

13 Aug: Ieperfest, Ieper, Belgium

17 Aug: Musikfestwochen, Winterthur, Switzerland

19 Aug: The Hi Hat, Los Angeles, USA

20 Aug: Psycho Las Vegas, Las Vegas, USA

22 Aug: The Beat Kitchen, Chicago, USA

23 Aug: Saint Vitus, Brooklyn, USA

26 Aug: Reading Festival, Reading UK

27 Aug: Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK

20-23 Sep: Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg, Germany

28 Oct: Manic Street Parade, Munich, Germany

11 Nov: Le Guess Who Festival, Utrecht, Netherlands

5 things we learned watching Zeal & Ardor's debut UK show

Zeal & Ardor are channelling black metal and the American slave trade