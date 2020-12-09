Yes alumni announce new band Arc Of Life and release video for You Make It Real

Yes members Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, along with occasional drummer Jay Schellen have launched a new progressive rock outfit Arc Of Life. The band have released a brand new video for their first ever single You Make It Real and they will release their self-titled debut album through Frontiers Records on February 12.

The concept behind Arc Of Life is, in keeping with the progressive rock philosophy, to craft creative, challenging, and ear-pleasing music that pushes boundaries.

Bass player Sherwood describes the music as, “interesting, with well-crafted songs, performed with precision and grace. All songs feature memorable melodies and lyrics that take the listener on a sonic adventure. Dynamic arrangements with peaks and valleys... it's all there.”

The other idea behind the band is that Yes would be a clear point of influence. But while Yes is clearly the main point of comparison, a lot of musical similarities can be drawn to describe Arc Of Life’s grandiose and epic approach to music.

“Each Yes member understands and supports when others may desire to explore and thrive along new artistic avenues," adds singer Jon Davison. "We then each find further inspiration to bring back to the Yes fold.”

Joining the Yes players are guitarist Jimmy Haun, who has also worked with Sherwood on the Circa and Yoso projects as well as featuring on Yes' 1991 Union album, and keyboard player Dave Kerzner.

“Once the world gets over the COVID hump, Arc Of Life will be planning as much touring as we can fit in between Yes and our other projects," says Davison. "Quite honestly, we’re all chomping at the bit to be out performing again!”

(Image credit: Frontiers Music)

Arc Of Life: Arc Of Life

1. Life Has A Way

2. Talking With Siri

3. You Make It Real

4. Until Further Notice

5. The Magic Of It All

6. Just In Sight

7. I Want To Know You Better

8. Locked Down

9. Therefore We Are

10. The End Game