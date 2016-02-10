Yellowcard, Northlane, Cancer Bats for Slam Dunk

Yellow Card, Northlane and Cancer Bats are among eight bands to be announced for this year’s Slam Dunk festival.

Hacktivist, Mayday Parade, Hit The Lights, ROAM and Norma Jean have also been added to the bill for the event which will take place in Leeds, Birmingham and Hatfield from May 28-30.

The 10th anniversary of the festival will see Yellowcard play their 2003 album Ocean Avenue in full.

The lineup also includes headliners Panic! At The Disco, along with artists including Of Mice & Men, New Found Glory and Mallory Knox.

Slam Dunk founder and director Ben Ray said: “I had no idea back then what I thought would be a one-off event would still be going now, let alone continue to grow to the size it has become.”

Tickets are available via the Slam Dunk website.

May 28: Slam Dunk North Leeds City Centre

May 29: Slam Dunk Midlands Birmingham NEC

May 30: Slam Dunk South University Of Hertfordshire, Hatfield