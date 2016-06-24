Yashin unveil Stockholm Sinner video

Yashin have released their video for Stockholm Sinner.
The Scottish metalcore band have also added a European run to their co-headline tour with Vampires Everywhere later this year.
Vocalist Harry Radford says: “Stockholm Sinner is a big fuck you to every social climber, user and fake. There’s always a dark side to people, those willing to live surreptitiously, to have a piece of you or your lifestyle.”
The band released their album The Renegades in February.
Yashin tour with Vampires Everywhere 2016
Sep 27: Bedford Esquires
Sep 28: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
Sep 30: Tilburg Cafe Extase, Netherlands
Oct 02: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Oct 04: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Oct 05: Dresden Club Puschkin, Germany
Oct 06: Munich Strom, Germany
Oct 07: Vienna Chelsea, Austria
Oct 08: Milan Honky Tonky, Italy
Oct 10: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany
Oct 11: Cologne MTC, Germany
Oct 12: Paris Gibus Live, France
Oct 13: Southampton Talking Heads
Oct 14: Birmingham The Coutyard
Oct 15: Norwich Waterfront
Oct 18: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge
Oct 19: Reading Sub 89
Oct 20: Derby The Venue
Oct 21: Plymouth The Hub
Oct 23: London Underworld
Oct 24: Cardiff The Globe
Oct 25: Bristol The Fleece
Oct 26: York Fibbers
Oct 27: Chester Live Rooms
Oct 30: Newcastle Think Tank
Oct 31: Inverness Ironworks