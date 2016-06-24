Yashin unveil Stockholm Sinner video

Yashin have released their video for Stockholm Sinner.

The Scottish metalcore band have also added a European run to their co-headline tour with Vampires Everywhere later this year.

Vocalist Harry Radford says: “Stockholm Sinner is a big fuck you to every social climber, user and fake. There’s always a dark side to people, those willing to live surreptitiously, to have a piece of you or your lifestyle.”

The band released their album The Renegades in February.

Yashin tour with Vampires Everywhere 2016

Sep 27: Bedford Esquires

Sep 28: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Sep 30: Tilburg Cafe Extase, Netherlands

Oct 02: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 04: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Oct 05: Dresden Club Puschkin, Germany

Oct 06: Munich Strom, Germany

Oct 07: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Oct 08: Milan Honky Tonky, Italy

Oct 10: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

Oct 11: Cologne MTC, Germany

Oct 12: Paris Gibus Live, France

Oct 13: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 14: Birmingham The Coutyard

Oct 15: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 18: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge

Oct 19: Reading Sub 89

Oct 20: Derby The Venue

Oct 21: Plymouth The Hub

Oct 23: London Underworld

Oct 24: Cardiff The Globe

Oct 25: Bristol The Fleece

Oct 26: York Fibbers

Oct 27: Chester Live Rooms

Oct 30: Newcastle Think Tank

Oct 31: Inverness Ironworks

