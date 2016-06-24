Alice In Chains will consider 6th album after Guns N’ Roses tour

Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall says the band will start thinking about their sixth album following their stadium tour with Guns N’ Roses.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here will be their third release since he replaced the late Layne Staley in 2006.

They’ll be on the road with Axl Rose’s band until mid-August.

DuVall tells WRIF (via Blabbermouth): “I know we’ll be probably talking about that kind of thing over the next few months. It’s still early yet – we’ve got to get through this tour first.”

He adds: “We make a habit of starting pretty much with a clean slate every time we’ve gone in. That challenges you. We’ll have to see how it manifests this time.

“But we’re not there yet.”

In the meantime, Alice In Chains are delighted that Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan are working together again.

“They call the tour Not In This Lifetime for a reason – they never thought it would happen,” DuVall says. “We were very excited just even hearing that it was going to happen, let along getting to join them for part of it.

“We’re honoured to do it. We did first two gigs in Vegas a couple of months ago, so it was a natural fit that we join them on the stadium leg.”

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour

Jun 26: Washington Landover FedExField, MD (with AIC)

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO (with AIC)

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with AIC)

Jul 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with AIC)

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 20: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 23: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 24: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

