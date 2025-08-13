We asked this metal vocalist what Meat Loaf wouldn’t have done for love, and it turns out he actually knows the answer

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach knows what Meat Loaf wouldn’t have done for love.

During a recent reader Q&A with Metal Hammer, the New York-based vocalist is asked the immortal question, “What exactly would Meat Loaf not do for love?”, referring to the late American rock singer’s 1993 hit single, I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

Meat Loaf (real name Marvin Lee Aday) died in 2022 at the age of 74, but it turns out, Leach has a source close to the late musical icon and actor. He’s in touch with Meat Loaf’s daughter Pearl, who is married to Anthrax guitarist and thrash metal frontrunner Scott Ian.

So, what would Meat Loaf not have done for love?” He would never betray his family,” Leach tells us. “He was a very loyal father from what she tells me. So, I’ll give him props.”

Meat Loaf released I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) as a single in August 1993, two weeks before the singer put out his sixth album Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell. The song topped the charts in 28 countries and marked his first-ever UK number-one hit. It’s been certified Platinum in the UK, the United States and five other countries.

Killswitch released their latest album, This Consequence, in February. Hammer reviewed the album, the band’s first since Atonement in 2019, and awarded it four stars out of five.

Journalist Stephen Hill wrote: “While this is unquestionably the hardest, often darkest and most frenzied Killswitch album in some time, their belief in affirmation and self-betterment remains. Jesse continues to be a force for good in the metal scene, and has always preached strength through unity. His stirring call of ‘I believe, there is hope for better days’ on I Believe shows that a positive core and desire for solidarity remains a key part of his identity.”

Killswitch will tour Europe and the UK from September to December. The run will include a show at London’s 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena on October 17, marking their biggest non-festival UK headline show to date. Decapitated, Hatebreed, Fit For An Autopsy and Employed To Serve will support. See all details below.

The full conversation with Leach will be available in Metal Hammer issue 404, which comes out next Thursday, August 14.

Sep 29: Lisbon LAV, Portugal

Oct 01: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 02: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 04: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Oct 05: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Oct 06: Paris Bataclan, France

Oct 08: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Oct 09: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 11: Newcastle NX, UK

Oct 12: Cardiff Depot, UK

Oct 13: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 17: London OVO Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 19: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK

Oct 20: Dublin National Stadium, Ireland

Nov 20: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 21: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 24: Prague SasaZu, Czech Republic

Nov 25: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 28: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 29: Stockholm Fallan, Sweden

Dec 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Dec 03: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland