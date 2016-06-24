Cult Of Luna to play UK exclusive show at Damnation 2016

Cult Of Luna will perform a UK exclusive show at Damnation Festival in Leeds on November 5.

The post-metal outfit reveal they’ll perform their latest studio effort Mariner with singer Julie Christmas – who worked with them on the record – in a one-off performance at Leeds University Union.

Vocalist and guitarist Johannes Persson says: “The stars have aligned perfectly and I am going to have take back what I’ve repeated in numerous interviews this past year – that Mariner will not be played live, because it will. There are no plans to perform the album live in the UK again.”

Cult Of Luna will headline the Jagermeister Stage along with a one-off show from Abbath and a closing set from Electric Wizard.

Other acts performing at the festival include Enslaved, Nails, Akercocke, Black Tusk, Bossk, Full of Hell, Ne Obliviscaris and Oceans of Slumber – with 16 bands still to be announced.

Tickets can be purchased via Damnation Festival’s website.

Damnation Festival 2015