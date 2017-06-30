Wolves In The Throne Room return with new album

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced that they’ll release a new album later this year.

Thrice Woven will arrive on September 22 via the band’s own Artemisia Records and is the follow-up to 2014’s Celestite.

Joining guitarist and vocalist Nathan Weaver, drummer and bassist Aaron Weaver and new guitarist Kody Keyworth on the album are Neurosis singer and guitarist Steve Von Till, harpist Zeynep Oyku, and Swedish singer, songwriter Anna von Hausswolff.

Von Hausswolff provides vocals on Born From The Serpent’s Eye and teams up for a duet with Oyku on Mother Owl, Father Ocean. Von Till sings on The Old Ones Are With Us.

To mark the announcement, Wolves In The Throne Room have released a short album trailer which can be watched below.

The band have also announced a run of live dates which will take place throughout August.

Von Hausswolff also features in the brand new issue of Prog magazine in an article about five women currently making their mark on the progressive scene.

Wolves In The Throne Room Thrice Woven tracklist

Born From The Serpent’s Eye The Old Ones Are With Us Angrboda Mother Owl, Father Ocean Fires Roar In The Palace of the Moon

Aug 03: Arad Dark Bombastic Evening, Romania

Aug 04: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Aug 05: Katowice OFF festival, Poland

Aug 06: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia

Aug 07: Budapest A38, Hungary

Aug 09: Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 11: Le Locle Rock Altitude, Switzerland

Aug 12: Kortrijk Alcatraz festival, Belgium

Aug 14: Moscow Volta, Russia

Aug 15: St Petersburg Opera, Russia

Wolves In The Throne Room: Celestite