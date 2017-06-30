Wolves In The Throne Room return with new album

Wolves In The Throne Room have announced that they’ll release a new album later this year.
Thrice Woven will arrive on September 22 via the band’s own Artemisia Records and is the follow-up to 2014’s Celestite.
Joining guitarist and vocalist Nathan Weaver, drummer and bassist Aaron Weaver and new guitarist Kody Keyworth on the album are Neurosis singer and guitarist Steve Von Till, harpist Zeynep Oyku, and Swedish singer, songwriter Anna von Hausswolff.
Von Hausswolff provides vocals on Born From The Serpent’s Eye and teams up for a duet with Oyku on Mother Owl, Father Ocean. Von Till sings on The Old Ones Are With Us.
To mark the announcement, Wolves In The Throne Room have released a short album trailer which can be watched below.
The band have also announced a run of live dates which will take place throughout August.
Von Hausswolff also features in the brand new issue of Prog magazine in an article about five women currently making their mark on the progressive scene.
Wolves In The Throne Room Thrice Woven tracklist
- Born From The Serpent’s Eye
- The Old Ones Are With Us
- Angrboda
- Mother Owl, Father Ocean
- Fires Roar In The Palace of the Moon
Wolves In The Throne Room 2017 tour dates
Aug 03: Arad Dark Bombastic Evening, Romania
Aug 04: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Aug 05: Katowice OFF festival, Poland
Aug 06: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Aug 07: Budapest A38, Hungary
Aug 09: Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 11: Le Locle Rock Altitude, Switzerland
Aug 12: Kortrijk Alcatraz festival, Belgium
Aug 14: Moscow Volta, Russia
Aug 15: St Petersburg Opera, Russia