Wolves In The Throne Room release video for brand new song Mountain Magick

Dark ambient prog metallers Wolves In The Throne Room have released a video for brand new track Mountain Magick, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the US band's upcoming album Primordial Arcana, which will be released through Century Media on August 20.

"Mountain Magick was shot in the northern reaches of the Olympic Mountains and the ancient forests that shroud the foothills," say the band. "We wrote the story, created the costumes, shot the footage and did the editing ourselves, so it is a true product of our hearts and souls. Creating our own videos has been a long standing dream and now It’s very exciting to bring these Visions into the Cinematic Realm.”

Primordial Arcana is the band’s first completely self-contained work: In addition to composition and performance, brothers Aaron and Nathan Weaver alongside guitarist Kody Keyworth handled all aspects of recording, producing and mixing at their own Owl Lodge Studios in the woods of Washington state.

Primordial Arcana will be available in the following formats with the Ltd. Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster variants being cut to 45rpm and coming with an additional track, Skyclad Passage. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Primordial Arcana.

(Image credit: Century Media)

Wolves In The Throne Room: Primordial Arcana

1. Mountain Magick

2. Spirit of Lightning

3. Through Eternal Fields

4. Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)

5. Underworld Aurora

6. Skyclad Passage (additional track only available on the Ltd. Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet & Poster variants)

7. Masters of Rain and Storm

8. Eostre