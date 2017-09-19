Listen to Wolves In The Throne Room’s Thrice Woven in full

Wolves In The Throne Room have made their new album Thrice Woven available to stream in full ahead of its official launch.

The follow-up to 2014’s Celestite will be released on Friday (September 22) via the band’s own Artemisia Records – but they’ve decided to let fans hear the record in its entirety days in advance.

Guitarist and vocalist Nathan Weaver and drummer and bassist Aaron Weaver are joined in the lineup by new guitarist Kody Keyworth, while Thrice Woven sees the band collaborate with Anna von Hausswolff, Neurosis singer and guitarist Steve Von Till and harpist Zeynep Oyku.

Thrice Woven is available for pre-order, while the cover art, tracklist and Wolves In The Throne Room’s 2017 tour dates can be found below.

Wolves In The Throne Room Thrice Woven tracklist

Born From The Serpent’s Eye The Old Ones Are With Us Angrboda Mother Owl, Father Ocean Fires Roar In The Palace of the Moon

Sep 29: Boise Neurolux Lounge, ID

Sep 30: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Oct 02: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

Oct 03: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM

Oct 05: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Oct 06: Baton Rouge Spanish Moon, LA

Oct 07: Birmingham Zydeco, AL

Oct 09: Tampa Crowbar, FL

Oct 10: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 11: Richmond Capital Ale House Music Hall, VA

Oct 12: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 13: Brooklyn Villain, NY

Oct 14: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Oct 16: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Oct 17: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Oct 18: Oklahoma City 89th Street Collective, OK

Oct 20: Tucson 191 Toole, AZ

Oct 21: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

Oct 22: Berkeley Cornerstone, CA

Oct 23: Portland Tonic Lounge, OR

Oct 24: Portland Tonic Lounge, OR

Oct 25: Olympia Obsidian, WA

Nov 12: McDade Sound On Sound Fest, TX

Nov 15: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, Croatia

Nov 16: Innsbruck PMK, Austria

Nov 17: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 18: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland

Nov 19: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Nov 20: Moscow Volta, Russia

Nov 21: St Petersburg Opera, Russia

Nov 22: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Nov 23: Stockholm Kraken, Sweden

Nov 24: Oslo Bla, Norway

Nov 26: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Nov 27: Bochum Bhf Langendreer, Germany

Nov 28: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

Nov 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 30: London Heaven, UK

Dec 01: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Dec 02: Glasgow St Luke’s, UK

Dec 04: Dublin Whelan’s, Ireland

Dec 05: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Dec 06: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Dec 07: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Dec 08: Paris Glazart, France

Dec 09: Limoges Centre Culturel John Lennon, France

Dec 10: Touslouse Le Rex, France

Dec 12: Bern Dachstock-Reitschule, Switzerland

Dec 13: Schorndorf Club Manufaktur, Germany

Dec 14: Leuven Stuk, Belgium

Dec 15: Athens Gagarin Live Music Space, Greece

