Listen to Wolves In The Throne Room’s Thrice Woven in full

Wolves In The Throne Room have made their new album Thrice Woven available to stream in full ahead of its official launch.
The follow-up to 2014’s Celestite will be released on Friday (September 22) via the band’s own Artemisia Records – but they’ve decided to let fans hear the record in its entirety days in advance.
Guitarist and vocalist Nathan Weaver and drummer and bassist Aaron Weaver are joined in the lineup by new guitarist Kody Keyworth, while Thrice Woven sees the band collaborate with Anna von Hausswolff, Neurosis singer and guitarist Steve Von Till and harpist Zeynep Oyku.
Thrice Woven is available for pre-order, while the cover art, tracklist and Wolves In The Throne Room’s 2017 tour dates can be found below.
Wolves In The Throne Room Thrice Woven tracklist
- Born From The Serpent’s Eye
- The Old Ones Are With Us
- Angrboda
- Mother Owl, Father Ocean
- Fires Roar In The Palace of the Moon
Wolves In The Throne Room 2017 tour dates
Sep 29: Boise Neurolux Lounge, ID
Sep 30: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT
Oct 02: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO
Oct 03: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM
Oct 05: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX
Oct 06: Baton Rouge Spanish Moon, LA
Oct 07: Birmingham Zydeco, AL
Oct 09: Tampa Crowbar, FL
Oct 10: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Oct 11: Richmond Capital Ale House Music Hall, VA
Oct 12: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Oct 13: Brooklyn Villain, NY
Oct 14: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA
Oct 16: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH
Oct 17: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO
Oct 18: Oklahoma City 89th Street Collective, OK
Oct 20: Tucson 191 Toole, AZ
Oct 21: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA
Oct 22: Berkeley Cornerstone, CA
Oct 23: Portland Tonic Lounge, OR
Oct 24: Portland Tonic Lounge, OR
Oct 25: Olympia Obsidian, WA
Nov 12: McDade Sound On Sound Fest, TX
Nov 15: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, Croatia
Nov 16: Innsbruck PMK, Austria
Nov 17: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 18: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland
Nov 19: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Nov 20: Moscow Volta, Russia
Nov 21: St Petersburg Opera, Russia
Nov 22: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Nov 23: Stockholm Kraken, Sweden
Nov 24: Oslo Bla, Norway
Nov 26: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Nov 27: Bochum Bhf Langendreer, Germany
Nov 28: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands
Nov 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 30: London Heaven, UK
Dec 01: Manchester Rebellion, UK
Dec 02: Glasgow St Luke’s, UK
Dec 04: Dublin Whelan’s, Ireland
Dec 05: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Dec 06: Bristol The Fleece, UK
Dec 07: Brighton The Haunt, UK
Dec 08: Paris Glazart, France
Dec 09: Limoges Centre Culturel John Lennon, France
Dec 10: Touslouse Le Rex, France
Dec 12: Bern Dachstock-Reitschule, Switzerland
Dec 13: Schorndorf Club Manufaktur, Germany
Dec 14: Leuven Stuk, Belgium
Dec 15: Athens Gagarin Live Music Space, Greece
