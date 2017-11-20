Within Temptation announce UK and European tour

Within Temptation have announced an European tour, visiting eighteen countries in 2018, with the UK dates being presented by Metal Hammer.

The tour, which starts in October next year, will mark the end of Within Temptation’s longest ever break from touring.

“When our last tour finished, I was having a rough time,” says vocalist Sharon den Adel. “I realised I needed take some time out with my family to deal with things and to rediscover myself. It took much longer than expected, but two years on, things have changed for the better. “I created my solo album (My Indigo) which helped me deal with my issues. And afterwards I suddenly found myself with an aching hunger again for more heavy, epic music. Then the music started to come by itself. I knew for sure that our seventh album was coming after all. So here we are… presenting our seventh tour and luckily it’s not going to take so long anymore because we are all more than impatient to get out there again!”

The UK dates for the upcoming tour are in association with Metal Hammer. Speaking about the tour, Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade says “Metal Hammer has been the natural home for all things Within Temptation for the band’s entire career, so we couldn’t be more delighted to be involved in what is going to be one of the biggest tours of 2018. It’s a match made in heaven, and we’ll see you right down the front. Horns up!”

Tickets go on general sale on November 24, but the pre-sale starts now for Within Temptation fan club members.

Oct 11: Grand Hall Siberia, Krasnoyarsk, Russia

Oct 13: House Of Culture, Novosibirsk, Russia

Oct 15: Kosmos, Yekaterinenburg, Russia

Oct 17: Milo Club, Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia

Oct 18: Stadium Club, Moscow, Russia

Oct 19: A2, St. Petersburg, Russia

Oct 20: Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland

Oct 22: The Annex, Stockholm, Sweden

Oct 23: Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

Oct 24: Valby Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 26: Sala Ziemi, Poznan, Poland

Oct 27: Torwar, Warsaw, Poland

Nov 09: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Nov 10: O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

Nov 11: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Nov 13: O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Nov 16: Le Zénith, Paris, France

Nov 17: Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium

Nov 19: Palladium, Cologne, Germany

Nov 20: Rockhal, Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Nov 21: Samsung Halle, Zürich, Switzerland

Nov 24: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 25: MartiniPlaza, Groningen, Netherlands

Dec 08: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

Dec 09: Mehr! Theater, Hamburg, Germany

Dec 11: Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic

Dec 12: Tüskecsarnok, Budapest, Hungary

Dec 13: Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

Dec 15: Fabrique, Milan, Italy

Dec 16: MHP Arena, Ludwigsburg, Germany

Dec 17: Zenith, Munich, Germany

Dec 18: Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

Dec 22: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

The 10 Essential Symphonic Metal Albums