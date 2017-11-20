Within Temptation announce UK and European tour

Within Temptation have announced an European tour, visiting eighteen countries in 2018, with the UK dates being presented by Metal Hammer.
The tour, which starts in October next year, will mark the end of Within Temptation’s longest ever break from touring.
“When our last tour finished, I was having a rough time,” says vocalist Sharon den Adel. “I realised I needed take some time out with my family to deal with things and to rediscover myself. It took much longer than expected, but two years on, things have changed for the better. “I created my solo album (My Indigo) which helped me deal with my issues. And afterwards I suddenly found myself with an aching hunger again for more heavy, epic music. Then the music started to come by itself. I knew for sure that our seventh album was coming after all. So here we are… presenting our seventh tour and luckily it’s not going to take so long anymore because we are all more than impatient to get out there again!”
The UK dates for the upcoming tour are in association with Metal Hammer. Speaking about the tour, Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade says “Metal Hammer has been the natural home for all things Within Temptation for the band’s entire career, so we couldn’t be more delighted to be involved in what is going to be one of the biggest tours of 2018. It’s a match made in heaven, and we’ll see you right down the front. Horns up!”
Tickets go on general sale on November 24, but the pre-sale starts now for Within Temptation fan club members.
Within Temptation 2018 tour dates
Oct 11: Grand Hall Siberia, Krasnoyarsk, Russia
Oct 13: House Of Culture, Novosibirsk, Russia
Oct 15: Kosmos, Yekaterinenburg, Russia
Oct 17: Milo Club, Nizhny Nivgorod, Russia
Oct 18: Stadium Club, Moscow, Russia
Oct 19: A2, St. Petersburg, Russia
Oct 20: Metro Areena, Espoo, Finland
Oct 22: The Annex, Stockholm, Sweden
Oct 23: Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
Oct 24: Valby Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Oct 26: Sala Ziemi, Poznan, Poland
Oct 27: Torwar, Warsaw, Poland
Nov 09: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK
Nov 10: O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
Nov 11: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK
Nov 13: O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
Nov 16: Le Zénith, Paris, France
Nov 17: Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium
Nov 19: Palladium, Cologne, Germany
Nov 20: Rockhal, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Nov 21: Samsung Halle, Zürich, Switzerland
Nov 24: AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 25: MartiniPlaza, Groningen, Netherlands
Dec 08: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
Dec 09: Mehr! Theater, Hamburg, Germany
Dec 11: Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic
Dec 12: Tüskecsarnok, Budapest, Hungary
Dec 13: Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
Dec 15: Fabrique, Milan, Italy
Dec 16: MHP Arena, Ludwigsburg, Germany
Dec 17: Zenith, Munich, Germany
Dec 18: Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany
Dec 22: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands