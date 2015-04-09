White Hills launch No Will video

White Hills have premiered their video for No Will with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the band’s eighth album, Walks For Motorists, which was released via Thrill Jockey this week.

The label say: “It’s a radically stripped-down record that emphasised rhythm and groove. It bursts forth with a new kind of intensity, born out of laser-focused prevision and detail-oriented songwriting.

“This is propulsive, open music – surreal to its core, but made to inspire people to get out of their seats and move.”

Walks For Motorists is on sale now. White Hills launch their European tour with two UK dates this week:

Apr 09: Manchester Islington Mill

Apr 10: London Birthdays