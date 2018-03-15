Wednesday 13 announces European tour

Wednesday 13 has announced a European tour which will take place this summer.

He’s lined up a total of 18 dates on the Everybody Still Hates You Europe tour which all come ahead of his previously announced appearance at this year’s Bloodstock Open Air in the UK.

Wednesday 13 says: “Calling all corpses! July and August we are headed back to Europe, Ireland, Glasgow and the Bloodstock Fest with our friends in Combichrist.”

Tickets are available to purchase now.

VIP tickets are available directly through the Wednesday 13 website which include a meet and greet, t-shirts, photo opportunities, an after-show Gravestone Laminate, an autographed setlist, bag with sticker, guitar picks and more.

Wednesday 13’s most recent album was Condolences which was released in 2017.

Speaking about the record, he told Metal Hammer: “The way we sound these days is our natural progression – if you listen to the last record, we were heading this way.

“Over the last eight years, I’ve been such a metalhead, constantly listening to heavy stuff, so that’s translated into the music. I’ve always mixed in metal riffs with the horror punk but Condolences is definitely heavier and it’s probably going to continue like that for the next four records, too.”

Find a full list of dates below, while everything you need to know about Bloodstock can be found on our page dedicated to the festival.

Jul 22: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Jul 23: Munich Technikum, Germany

Jul 24: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Jul 25: Budapest A38, Hungary

Jul 26: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland

Jul 27: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Jul 28: Warschau Proxima, Poland

Jul 29: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Jul 30: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Jul 31: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany

Aug 01: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Aug 02: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Aug 03: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Aug 04: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Aug 05: Rotterdamm Maasilo, Netherlands

Aug 07: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland

Aug 08: Belfast Limelight, UK

Aug 09: Glasgow Garage, UK

Aug 10: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK

