Danzig announce UK and European tour dates

Danzig have announced a short run of tour dates in the UK and Europe for later this year.

The shows have been lined up to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary, with mainman Glenn Danzig revealing his plans at the start of January.

He said: “Happy New Year to all! 2018 marks the incredible 30 year anniversary for Danzig and to commemorate the occasion, Danzig will be performing a limited number of special shows here in the US and Europe.

“We will keep you updated as we get info… stay tuned!”

It’s now been revealed that those European shows will get under way with a performance at Wacken Open Air on August 2 and wrap up with a set at Jaromer’s Brutal Assault festival on the 11th of the month.

Danzig will also play in Luxembourg, Germany, Scotland and England. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Danzig’s most recent album was 2017’s Black Laden Crown.

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 06: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Aug 07: London Brixton Academy, UK

Aug 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Aug 10: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

