Rob Halford open to black metal project with Behemoth’s Nergal

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford reports that he’s spoken with Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Nergal about working on a possible black metal project.

Halford has long spoken about wanting to work on a black metal album, with initial discussions between him and Emperor’s Ihsahn taking place back in 2006.

And in a new interview with Noisey, Halford says he still hopes something will happen in the future.

He says: “The black metal project! It keeps being about to lift the launchpad, but it never quite gets anywhere. I met Nergal from Behemoth recently, and I said, ‘You know I love your kind of music. I would love to kind of put my toe into the water and see what would happen.’

“So now I’ve got these two very nebulous, but I hope at some point very real opportunities, to do something with Nergal and still something to with Ihsahn.

“Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk – that’s my big Emperor album. Both of them are incredible – they just have this real mastery of their world.”

Responding to the interview on Instagram, Nergal replied: “Now fuckin’ deal with it! With such vibes within the metal community, the future has no fuckin’ limits.”

But before any collaborations can take place, Halford will be concentrating on Priest’s current tour in support of their latest album Firepower.

Those dates will continue tonight (March 15) at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. Find a full list of the band’s tour dates below.

Halford and Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is out now.

Rob Halford: The Metal God