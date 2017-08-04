Anneke van Giersbergen’s Vuur detail debut album

Anneke van Giersbergen’s Vuur have revealed further details on their upcoming debut album.

They previously announced it would be titled In This Moment We Are Free - Cities and arrive on October 20 via InsideOut Music.

Now they’ve revealed the full tracklist and album cover – along with a six-minute audio stream featuring snippets of all 11 songs.

Speaking about the album artwork, van Giersbergen says: “The cover is designed by Black & Finch with whom I’ve previously worked on the Verloren Verleden release.

“The lyrical themes of this album revolve around cities and freedom. Exposure to big cities can be overwhelming and you can feel engulfed by everything around you. At the same time it’s easy to be a stranger in a big city and for me that brings out a feeling of freedom as well.”

She adds: “This past year I’ve thought a lot about the virtues of rural versus urban life, since me and my family are moving back to the city.

“It’s very exciting, but at the same time I know that sense of urban solitude from past experiences. The cover artwork represents this duality.”

In This Moment We Are Free - Cities was produced by Joost van den Broek, who was also involved in the writing process.

Vuur will head out on tour across Europe throughout November and December with Epica and Scar Symmetry. In May 2018, Residentie Orkest The Hague will host an evening with van Giersbergen. Both nights will feature a career-spanning concert with orchestral arrangements.

In This Moment We Are Free - Cities is now available for pre-order.

In This Moment We Are Free - Cities tracklist

My Champion - Berlin Time - Rotterdam The Martyr And The Saint - Beirut The Fire - San Francisco Freedom - Rio Days Go By - London Sail Away - Santiago Valley Of Diamonds - Mexico City Your Glorious Light Will Shine - Helsinki Save Me - Istanbul Reunite! - Paris

