Watch video for new Converge track A Single Tear

Converge have shared their video for new track A Single Tear.

The song has been lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Dusk In Us, which will arrive this Friday (November 3) via Epitaph Records and is available for pre-order.

The video was directed by Max Moore and is said to offer “a powerful sensory assault along with a nuanced meditation on birth.”

Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon adds: “A Single Tear is about becoming a parent, and the perspective and strength it can give.”

Last month, it was announced that Bannon would curate the 2018 Roadburn festival, with Converge lined up to perform two sets – including playing You Fail Me in full.

Find The Dusk In Us cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Converge The Dusk In Us tracklist

A Single Tear Eye Of The Quarrel Under Duress Arkhipov Calm I Can Tell You About Pain The Dusk In Us Wildlife Murk & Marrow Trigger Broken By Light Cannibals Thousands Of Miles Between Us Reptilian

Dec 08: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Dec 09: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

Dec 10: Brooklyn Saint Vitus Bar, NY

Dec 11: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Dec 13: Durham Motorco Music Hall, NC

Dec 14: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Dec 15: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Dec 16: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Jan 19: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Jan 20: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Jan 21: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Jan 23: Berkeley Cornerstone, CA

Jan 24: Santa Cruz The Catalyst Club, CA

Jan 25: Los Angeles The Echoplex, CA

Jan 26: Santa Ana The Constellation Room, CA

Jan 27: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Jan 28: Mesa Nile Theatre, AZ

Apr 19: Roadburn Festival, Netherlands

