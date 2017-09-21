Converge's Jacob Bannon to curate Roadburn 2018

Converge frontman Jacob Bannon has been announced as the curator for next year’s Roadburn. Following from his set with Wear Your Wounds at this year’s festival, Converge will be playing two sets at next year’s instalment, including You Fail Me in full.

“It is an honour to be working as the curator for Roadburn Festival 2018,” says Jacob. “The festival is unlike any other, showcasing the most forward thinking artists and musicians of the heavy music world. As this year’s curator I will reach across its sub-genres to bring together an array of incredible bands/musicians, expanding the reach of the festival while celebrating the world of extreme music that we all love.”

“In 2016, we played our Jane Doe album in its entirety at Roadburn Festival. For our 2018 return, we will perform our album You Fail Me in its entirety. Originally released in 2004, this album marked a turning point for our band internally and in many ways it is considered the beginning of the modern era of our band. This performance will be a one time only event, exclusive to Roadburn.

“It took our band nearly five years to cut and shape our most recent album The Dusk In Us… it is a very emotional album for the band. All four of us went through a lot of trials and tribulations in those years and it is reflected in those songs, connecting with our lives ways hard to put into words. It will be an honour to play this material in its entirety for the Roadburn audience. We hope it will be as special for you as it will be for us.”

Joining Converge across the weekend are Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Bell Witch, Panopticon, Ex Eye, The Heads, Igorrr, Aerial Ruin, Sangre De Muerdago and a very special performance of Hugsja – the Norwegian pagan project from Wardruna’s Ivar Bjørnson and Enslaved’s Einar Selvik.

As ever, Roadburn has bespoke posters for certain bands, and this year’s artist is Richey Beckett, who took part in the Full Bleed exhibition at this year’s festival.

“Being invited to create visual artwork for this year’s Roadburn is a tremendous honour,” says Richey. |Roadburn isn’t just another heavy music festival, it’s something that over the years has evolved into a pilgrimage of a worldwide community; a celebration of music, the creative spirit and camaraderie.”

Roadburn takes place in Tilburg, Netherlands, and tickets go on sale October 19.

How I fell in love with Roadburn festival