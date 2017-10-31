Rolo Tomassi return with epic new track Rituals

Rolo Tomassi have shared a video for their brand new track Rituals.

It’s the first material from the UK outfit since 2015 album Grievances, with the band recording the single at The Ranch in Southampton with producer Lewis Johns.

The band’s James Spence tells Noisey: “He’s patient, has a fantastic ear for the details. This time, we worked particularly closely with him on vocals and developed ideas together, in the studio, which is new for us.

“Grievances was, from the start, conceived to be an album that flowed perfectly from start to finish and written with that in mind. This time around we focused specifically on exploring songs like Rituals to their full potential – to write mini-epics. An album’s worth of ideas in one song.

“We pushed every song to its extreme and in the case of Rituals that meant making it as heavy and unrelenting as we possibly could.”

Rolo Tomassi will headline The Borderline in London on November 4, with support from Conjurer.

Rolo Tomassi – The BBC Sessions album review