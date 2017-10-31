Testament reveal 2018 UK and Ireland tour dates

Testament have announced live dates in the UK and Ireland for 2018.

Frontman Chuck Billy, guitarists Eric Peterson and Alex Skolnick, drummer Gene Hoglan and bassist Steve Di Giorgio will play a total of six dates in March and April next year in support of their latest album Brotherhood Of The Snake.

Support at all shows will be provided by Annihilator and Vader.

Peterson says: “I’m super excited about this tour! I can’t wait! Really really looking forward to spending some quality time in the UK and Ireland – and it’s way too long overdue.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from November 3 at 10am GMT.

Earlier this year, vocalist Billy reported that he’s inspired to keep improving because of the quality of material from other thrash bands.

He said: “When one band’s playing some good thrash, the other ones seem to follow up with some more thrash. I think bands like Death Angel, Exodus and us have put out some really great records over the last couple of years.”

Find a list of Testament’s tour dates below.

Mar 29: Bristol Motion, UK

Mar 30: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 31: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Apr 01: Dublin Vicar Street, ireland

Apr 02: Glasgow QMU, UK

Apr 04: London Koko, UK

