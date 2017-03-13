Watch video for new Blackfield track Lonely Soul

Blackfield have released a video for their track Lonely Soul.

The song features on Aviv Geffen and Steven Wilson’s new album Blackfield V which was released in February via Kscope Records – and includes additional vocals from Alex Moshe.

The shoot was directed by the duo’s longtime collaborator Lasse Hoile, with the filmmaker revealing the inspiration behind the video.

Hoile explains: “When I heard Lonely Soul for the first time, I just felt it was like a scene from one of the many stories I’ve heard over the years – people’s experiences dealing with depression and anxiety.

“It became a personal story after a very good friend of mine had been suffering a great deal with this, and with their depression not being treated properly it developed into a form of self loathing.

“Although sad, this is an important subject I think we all need to be aware of and hopefully we will learn to reach out and help each other. The hardest part is often asking for help.”

Blackfield V was written and recorded over the space of 18 months in both Israel and England. Joining Wilson and Geffen on the album are drummer Tomer Z and keyboardist Eran Mitelman, while string arrangements are performed by the London Session Orchestra.

Blackfield previously released a lyric video for the track From 44 To 48.

