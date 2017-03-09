Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy confirmed for HRH Prog VI

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy have been confirmed for this year’s HRH Prog VI festival.

The event will take place at Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales, from November 16-19 – and will mark the festival’s second slot in 2017, with HRH Prog V set to take place between March 16-19.

Palmer will play a set in memory of his late ELP bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake who both died in 2016, and will also pay tribute to Asia’s John Wetton, who died in January after a battle with cancer.

Palmer says: “The up and coming tour in November is a celebration of the music I have made over the years with Keith and Greg, and also John Wetton who has died this year.

“These are three very important people in my life. When all three died within a 10-month period of each other, it was a great loss to us all.

“I look forward to playing some of the music I personally made with all of them over the years, at HRH Prog VI in November.”

Along with performing ELP material, Palmer will also include some King Crimson tracks in his set.

As for the decision to stage two HRH Prog festivals in the same year, founder and CEO Jonni Davis says: “Our HRH Prog community has grown tenfold in the last five years, so realistically we should be staging two shows a year.

“Our fans are the best touchstones and guides for us – we’re community-led, we listen to what the fans want and provide it.

“The take-up on bookings shows we’re giving fans what they want, both in the acts and with the HRH experience. And there’s so much talent out there!

“When you see what we’ve got lined up for a November, you’ll understand why we’re upping our game.”

Further artists for HRH Prog VI will be revealed in due course.

