Mike Portnoy Teases New Prog Metal Supergroup

Mike Portnoy set tongues wagging this week when he posted on his Facebook page announcing his involvement with a new, as yet unnamed prog metal supergroup. In a picture of Portnoy alongside an elaborate drum kit he stated: “Hmmmm….what have we here?? I’m in LA recording an album with something NEW… Sorry, this is all you’re gonna get outta me on this for a while… More will be revealed at a later date… stay tuned!”.

The news was picked up immediately by the Prog Report website, and although they could shed no further light on who else might be involved, site proprietor Roie Avin recently covered Cruise To The Edge for Prog, for which Portnoy’s 50th birthday celebrations too centre stage. Part of that featured Portnoy’s Shattered Fortress project, which sees him performing Dream Theater material, including the whole of the 12 Step Suite. Performing with Portnoy in the band were British prog metallers Haken, Neal Morse guitarist Eric Gillette, Daniel Gildenlow of Pain Of Salvation and Spock’s Beard singer Ted Leonard. That may shed some light on the possible participants in Portnoy’s new outfit.

Portnoy is bringing the Shattered Fortress project over to Europe this summer for some festival appearances including Be Prog! My Friend and Night Of The Prog. He has also been in the studio with Flying Colors who are to release their third album later this year. You can read the full Cruise To The Edge story in the next issue of Prog.