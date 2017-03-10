Listen to new Public Service Broadcasting track Progress

Public Service Broadcasting have released a stream of their new single.

Titled Progress, the track features guest vocals from Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell and will be included on the band’s as-yet-untitled third album – the follow up to 2015’s The Race For Space.

Listen to it below.

Songwriter J. Willgoose, Esq says: “I think some people have thought – wrongly, in my eyes – that what we do is about nostalgia, when to me it’s about celebrating human achievements, innovation and resilience, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

“This song is an attempt to state that more explicitly, especially at a time when certain regressive elements seem determined to take us back to some non-existent, halcyon 1950s era. Progress will win in the end – it has to.”

Progress is now available to purchase and stream from a range of digital outlets, with further album details to be revealed in due course.

