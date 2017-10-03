Marilyn Manson recuperating at home after stage accident

Marilyn Manson is recuperating at home following his accident on stage on Saturday night.
Manson was performing at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom over the weekend when two large pistol props fell on top of him during his cover of Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).
The show was stopped and the shock rocker rushed to hospital. Now his rep has issued a statement and confirmed that several of Manson’s live dates in support of new album Heaven Upside Down have been cancelled as a result of the singer’s injuries.
Manson’s rep says (via Rolling Stone): “Marilyn Manson is being forced to cancel several of his October dates on his forthcoming US tour.
“On Saturday night, the legendary performer suffered an injury on stage towards the end of his set at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom causing him to cut the show short. He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles.
“The shows from Boston, October 2 through Houston, October 14 will be rescheduled for a later date. Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow.”
Find a full list of Manson’s planned 2017 live shows below, with the affected dates highlighted in bold.
Heaven Upside Down which will be released on October 6.
Marilyn Manson 2017 tour dates
Oct 03: Huntington The Paramount, NY
Oct 05: Toronto Rebel, ON
Oct 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Oct 08: Columbus Express Live!, OH
Oct 10: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL
Oct 11: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI
Oct 12: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO
Oct 14: Houston House Of Blues
Oct 15: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX
Oct 17: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK
Oct 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO
Oct 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Oct 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Oct 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Oct 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Nov 05: San Bernardino Knotfest, California
Nov 12: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
Nov 14: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Nov 15: Helsingor HAL14, Denmark
Nov 16: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 18: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 19: Liberec Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
Nov 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 22: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Nov 23: Dubendorf Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 25: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Nov 27: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Nov 28: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands
Nov 29: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Dec 01: Nancy Zenith, France
Dec 02: Brussels Forest national, Belgium
Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo
Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy
Dec 06: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Dec 08: Newport Centre
Dec 09: London SSE Arena Wembley
